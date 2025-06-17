Patrick Schwarzenegger Found Out In The Most Bizarre (And Flattering?) Way That The White Lotus Has A Porn Parody

Though HBO’s The White Lotus wrapped its most recent season back in the middle of February 2025, the well of rumors, feuds, and anecdotes clearly has not run dry just yet. As the 2025 TV schedule continues, cast members like Season 3’s Patrick Schwarzenegger have helped keep the Mike White-created dramedy in the public eye. Though as you’ll see in this story, another source of entertainment may give the show a run for its money in that department, as Schwarzenegger himself learned at an unexpected time.

During an interview for W Magazine , the Terminal List co-star described how his brush with prestige TV stardom has been treating him. When the conversation turned to how audiences seem to have taken a liking to his character Saxon from The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger offered this oddly hilarious form of tribute that a fan offered in the wild:

I’ve had some really weird experiences the past 10, 12 weeks with White Lotus coming out. Last week, I was at the gym with two of my friends, and a guy walked up to me and said, 'I love your work, and I had to come over to you because my boyfriend just booked playing Saxon Ratliff in The Tight Lotus.' I said, 'What is that?' And he said, 'Tight Lotus—it’s a new porno coming out!' And I said, 'Excuse me?' And he goes, 'Yeah—he’s playing you.' I was like, 'Oh my god!'

I’m sure even the most desensitized HBO Max subscription holders are stunned at this moment. You kind of have to wonder how the porn parody is going to even begin to address its source material, which we saw with The White Lotus’ Season 3 incest story . The porn parody’s full name is The Tight Lotus: A Gay XXX Parody.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

You won't find The White Lotus' porn parody streaming on an HBO Max subscription, but for as little as $9.99 a month (with ads) you can stream all three seasons of the actual show! Or, if you'd like to skip all those commercials, you can upgrade to a higher tier that cuts straight to the action. Just be prepared for a wild, existential ride.

Oh, that story about Arnold Schwarzenegger discovering Patrick’s White Lotus nude scenes could get even funnier if his father learns about this new development. But putting the potential comedic and salacious details aside, this has to be simultaneously the oddest but most fitting porn parody to have ever spoofed. And I say that despite knowing we live in a world where there’s still a very adult takeoff of the typically wholesome Bob’s Burgers in existence.

No matter where Patrick Schwarzenegger’s star may rise to next in his post-White Lotus career, the actor has clearly made it. Much like heartthrobs of the past like James Van Der Beek , this young actor now has another pop culture achievement to claim in his metaphorical trophy case. Meanwhile, you can stream all three seasons of The White Lotus through the power of an HBO Max subscription. Though you might watch what you drink a little more carefully as a result.