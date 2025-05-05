An Only Partially Dressed Woman Was Arrested In Disneyland This Weekend, And It's Looking Like She Didn't Get The Snopes Memo

My favorite time to visit Disneyland might be during Dapper Day. I like to dress up, and I like to go to Disneyland, and Dapper Day lets me do both at the same time. Other people, however, like to dress more casually, and some people, it would seem, try to avoid wearing much clothing at all.

Last week video of a woman being arrested in the Esplanade of the Disneyland Resort made the rounds on Instagram. While it’s unclear why she was being detained, it’s possible that it might have had something to do with her clothing, as the woman is bordering on topless; she appears to be wearing overalls, but with nothing whatever underneath them.

In case you were unaware, going topless at Disney Parks is very much against the rules, no matter what you think you may have read online. A few months ago, a satirical news story went viral that claimed that topless women were allowed at Walt Disney World. The story got so much traction, ostensibly from people who took it at face value and believed it was true, that Snopes actually addressed it.

I'm not sure how anybody honestly believed a story that topless women were going to be allowed inside Disney Parks, but some people really do believe everything they read. Others are just willing to believe everything they read that gives them a reason to be mad at Disney.

Of course, people wearing nothing, or close to it, is honestly not a new phenomenon at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. There have been a surprising number of issues with naked people at Disneyland, and we’ve seen countless incidents of people attempting the Disney Parks' “t-shirt hack” by intentionally wearing something that violates Disney’s dress code in an attempt to get a free shirt from a Cast Member. Sometimes it has worked, but most of the time they just won’t allow you in the park until you change.

For that reason, it seems unlikely that the woman’s lack of clothing here is the reason she was arrested, at least not directly. She might have been barred from entering a park because of it, or removed from one if she was seen after she came in. But that's likely where things would have been left if this were only a dress code issue. If, however, there was an altercation with security after the initial problem, that might have led to things becoming more serious.

Being arrested on property almost certainly means the woman has also been banned from Disneyland. Wear whatever makes you happy when you visit Disneyland, but remember, toplessness from anybody is not permitted at any Disney Parks. No matter what the internet says.