Johnny Depp's Legal Team Took A Big Step Forward Battling Libel Case Verdict

More recently, it was reported that Amber Heard’s legal team filed a subpoena requesting information pertaining to Johnny Depp’s time playing Jack Sparrow on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Heard previously claimed that Depp took her “hostage” during that shoot, and now, not only does she want someone from Disney to be involved in a virtual deposition to discuss his behavior during that period, but her team has requested documentation from the Mouse House that recorded “incidents of drug or alcohol use,” any instances of tardiness or delays and “any incidents of violence or abuse by Mr. Depp.” Although the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is continuing through both another main movie and a spinoff, there are no plans for Depp to reprise Jack Sparrow.