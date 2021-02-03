Keira Knightley Talks How Landing Pirates Of The Caribbean And Other Big Budget Movies Wasn’t Her Dream

The first Pirates of the Caribbean was almost 20 years ago (do you feel old yet?) and it’s still a noteworthy franchise, with another film in the works. Keira Knightley is arguably still most well-known for her appearance in the franchise (especially the famous OG Pirates of the Caribbean film), even though she has had a lengthy career since then. While playing pirate beside the tall, dark, and handsomes that are Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in a popular franchises would presumably be a career high, but Knightley apparently feels differently. The 35 year-old actress, although thankful for the opportunity to play in big budget films, seems to feel more fulfilled in her pulled back roles.