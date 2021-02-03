Comments

Would The Snyder Cut’s Martian Manhunter Actor Return To The DCEU? Here’s The Latest

Henry Lennix as Calvin Swanwick in DCEU movie

The finish line is in sight. Zack Snyder’s highly-anticipated cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in a little over a monthm and fans are anticipating a number of key reveals out of the 4-hour movie that the filmmaker has teased over the years. One of those is a good look at Henry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter, who will reveal himself in all his green glory during the Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder previously revealed storyboards of a planned Martian Manhunter cameo in his version of Justice League that would see Henry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick (from Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice) shapeshifting into his true form of J’onn J’onzz. As we anticipate the debut of the Justice League member in the Snyder Cut, can we expect to see Lennix reprise the role in another DCEU project? Here’s what The Blacklist actor had to say:

All I can say is that full justice won't be done until there's a Martian Manhunter movie [laughs]. Listen up, fans! They made the Justice League happen, so…

While speaking to ComicBook.com about the Snyder Cut, Henry Lennix called on the fans to help campaign for a solo Martian Manhunter movie following their work to get the true cut of Justice League released. The actor sounds like he’s all in to play the role in a more expanded way if the DCEU decided to go forward with continuing Snyder’s plans for the film franchise. The actor also teased his part in Zack Snyder's Justice League with these words:

If I'm in it at all, if I'm in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn't think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn't know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me. It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I'm looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it's a second, I'll be thrilled.

Harry Lennix also added that the production opted to use mo-cap for his Martian Manhunter scene, but he doesn’t know exactly what he’ll look like as the superhero in the cut. Zack Snyder did show off a brief look at J’onn J’onzz during a virtual panel on Tuesday. Check it out here:

Zack Snyder showing Martian Manhunter

The Martian Manhunter has always been an incredibly interesting part of the Justice League, and it would be seriously awesome if Warner Bros did decide to make a standalone movie centering on the hero. When it comes to Henry Lennix’s version crafted by Zack Snyder, that would depend on if Warner Bros decides to entertain continuing some of the ideas he wanted to set up for Justice League, or wants to continue to make movies that diverge from the path he had laid out at the studio starting with Man of Steel.

The Snyder Cut is arriving on HBO Max on March 18. You can sign up for the streaming service using this link. How do you think Warner Bros should handle Martian Manhunter moving forward? Vote in our poll below.

