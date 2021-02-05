Sound Of Music And Knives Out Legend Christopher Plummer is Dead At 91

That particular film is one of the many examples of Christopher Plummer’s insane abilities, as was able to complete his part in Ridley Scott’s biopic on the Getty kidnapping scandal in only nine days right before the movie was set to come out. His pace of working is only eclipsed by his range, as Plummer’s CV includes such roles as the voice of dangerous eccentric Charles Muntz in Disney/Pixar’s Up, author Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King, alongside Michael Caine and the late Sean Connery, and as a vengeful Klingon general in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. No matter who you are, or what your tastes may be, there’s a good chance a Christopher Plummer performance lies in your wheelhouse of entertainment; especially when he could bring down a room like he did in The Sound of Music.