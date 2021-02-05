Why Quentin Tarantino Thinks Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is More 'Terrifying' Than The Silence of The Lambs

Fortunately for Cliff Booth, he makes it out alive. But he could have just as easily been killed, at least according to Tarantino. That slight difference is what elevates the scene into pure terror, as opposed to the suspense at the end of The Silence of the Lambs. While I certainly understand Tarantino's point, as he has no qualms about killing off major characters in his movies, I don’t know if I’m sold on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being more terrifying than one of the best horror movies of all time.