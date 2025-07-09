As A Horror Movie Fan, I'm Not Easy To Scare. I Was Shocked When Jurassic World Rebirth Managed That With One Big Scene

I have a confession to make. Horror movies don’t scare me that much anymore.

That’s not to say I don’t get freaked out by them. There are still some great horror films that stick with me after I've seen them. Some of the best horror movies are fantastic examples, while more recent pics like Bring Her Back , Talk to Me, and more have made their mark. Even Ari Aster’s horror movies live rent-free in my mind.

Most of those films don’t really scare me, though – they make me extremely uncomfortable. They get under my skin. But they don’t shock me or make me want to cover my eyes and look away for fear of what will happen. That’s just not me and hasn’t been for some time.

Until I saw Jurassic World Rebirth, and everything changed. And I have to talk about the scene that did it for me.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Movie Was Fun And Full Of Interesting Dinosaurs

This has been said plenty already, but Jurassic World Rebirth is an overall enjoyable movie to watch. I think even hardcore Jurassic Park fans have enjoyed it because it feels like a genuine callback to many older movies in the franchise, as well as a fresh take.

It’s an exploration of dinosaurs on an island, evoking the same kind of wonder anyone would feel, but combined with a lot of action that makes the movie that much more epic. There are plenty of scenes that stick with you – like that scene in the field that made me sob – but really, this is the kind of movie that’s just fun.

Sometimes, you really need a film that oozes enjoyment, and this is that. It’s not going to be the best Jurassic Park movie you've ever seen – the original holds that title and probably always will. And honestly, I do think Jurassic World (the first one) is a bit better than this in terms of character development and overall story.

But, I’d place this in the third spot, because I really did enjoy it, especially since one scene was the first in a while to truly terrify me.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Even So, The T-Rex Chase In This Was The Best EVER

Y'all…the T-Rex in this movie had me squirming.

This isn’t news to anyone who has seen these movies. If you’ve watched anything involving these dinosaurs, you know that somehow, someway, a T-Rex is always going to get involved. It could be the hero of the story or the villain, and in this case, it was most certainly the villain.

The whole sequence of the Delgado family trying to survive the T-Rex chasing them down was one of the best in the franchise, and I mean that wholeheartedly.

Every aspect of it was so meticulously crafted that if you weren’t on the edge of your seat, I’m worried you have no feelings or are just seriously desensitized to tension. Watching Teresa try and get that boat without waking up the T-Rex, only for it to loudly explode open, then seeing the T-Rex gone in the next shot, and watching as the family almost gets away, but then the dinosaur sees them – god, my heart was racing.

I don’t really know what it was at first, but I think it’s because technology has come such a long way that this version of the T-Rex felt almost lifelike. It was like I was in the boat with them and also trying to escape the sharp jaws of the beast that chased them straight up and down a river. It was terrifying.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Using The Child As Bait With The Raft Added So Much Tension

Let’s be honest, we all knew that little girl was going to be fine. Isabella was a sweetheart who put a dinosaur in her backpack and named it Dolores. She’s safe.

But man, if they didn’t tease the heck out of her dying!

While CinemaBlend’s Jurassic World Rebirth review states the writer was hoping for “thrills,” I really have to question that because this was probably one of the most thrilling aspects. Watching a little girl try to survive under a raft in the middle of a rushing river as a T-Rex’s teeth clomp down on it made me literally look away.

You saw how sharp those things were! That’s terrifying!

Even if we all knew deep down she was most likely going to be okay, it’s the idea that she even has to go through this that is horrifying to imagine, and what makes this scene so scary. That she is really at the mercy of nature and luck to try and get out of there, and thankfully, against all odds, she does.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Usage Of The River Also Made It That Much More Intense

I am also a massive fan of using nature as a weapon in any movie. Nature in general can be so terrifying, and we have seen that in so many movies before. A great example is the Twister films , or how devastating an earthquake can be, as seen in something like San Andreas.

Using a rushing river in Rebirth was the best way to add horror to this scene, and I’ll tell you exactly why.

If you’re stuck in the current of a river, there is literally nothing you can do about it except hope and pray that it doesn’t lead to you drowning. You can hope to grasp onto something to stop the momentum, maybe hoist yourself out of the water, but if there’s nothing there, you literally have to go with the flow most of the time in order to survive.

They didn’t have this. They had a T-Rex that was faster than the rushing river, and they had to try to find a way not to get eaten. Only by the grace of a random ruin were they able to survive the jaws. It was that close to eating them. My god, my heart has never raced faster.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

That's The Kind Of Suspense We Need So Much More Of Because It Was Done So Well

I need more suspense like this. So much more.

The Jurassic Park movies will never fully transition into horror. This is too much of a family franchise for something like that to happen. But judging from Rebirth’s box office win for the holiday weekend, I’m pretty sure another sequel will most likely get the greenlight.

If that’s the case, I need more suspenseful moments like this. I love dinosaurs in general, and these films do a good job of showcasing the wonder and the fear, but in reality, we would all be terrified of these creatures if they existed nowadays. Having these suspenseful moments really reinforces that ideal in our minds.

Give us more is my final demand, because wow, I’m still on the edge of my seat a week later. I need to do a horror movie marathon now.