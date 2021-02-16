As Fantastic Beasts 3 Works To Get Back On Track, Katherine Waterston Reveals Difficulties Of Joining A Franchise

I really didn’t know what I was getting into to be honest. I didn’t realize what a different thing a franchise is from a film, you know? The commitment, the duration of the shoot, the duration of the press tours, how much of your year it asks of you. And I think the things that sort of get me through it and really ground me in it are on set when you’re trying to tell the story it feels the same, thank god. Because if that wasn’t the case, I think I would feel completely out of place in that kind of environment because it is a very big machine. But ultimately the job’s thankfully still the same, which is: Can you connect with this person in this quiet moment?