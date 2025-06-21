Nick Frost Gets Real About Why He Signed On To Play Hagrid In HBO's Harry Potter Series

There’s a lot of big emotions surrounding HBO's Harry Potter series . Between the fact that there’s already one successful book-to-screen adaptation and the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her views about the transgender community, there is some trepidation when it comes to the show. However, there’s a lot of hype and excitement as folks learn more about this new venture into the Wizarding World. Now, amid all this, Nick Frost, who will play Hagrid , has opened up about why he signed on to the project.

At the moment, Frost has been promoting the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon and its release on the 2025 movie schedule . While talking about taking over the role of Gobber there, he’s also been asked a lot about the other beloved part he’s taking on in the world of Harry Potter. When IGN posed a question about deciding to play Hagrid in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , the actor said:

What I signed up for was to be Hagrid. I'm a massive Potter fan. I love Mark Mylod, he's a fantastic director, and Francesca [Gardiner's] scripts are amazing. So, that's why I'm there. In terms of the other noise, that will obviously go on whether I'm there or not. So, what I want to do is get a little pink umbrella and a big beard on, and let that do the talking.

In the caption of the clip, it noted that Frost was addressing “the controversy of joining the Harry Potter series.” This is not the first time he’s addressed it either. While he didn’t directly mention it in this moment, in an interview with The Observer, he was questioned about Rowling and her controversial views specifically.

There, he said that “she’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they don’t align in any way, shape or form.” He also wondered if this issue should “blow over,” and said that “maybe we should educate ourselves.”

Now, when it comes to why the Hot Fuzz actor said yes, it all has to do with the story they’re going to tell and the creatives he’ll collaborate with. Specifically citing director Mark Mylod, who has helmed episodes of The Last of Us, Succession and Game of Thrones, and showrunner Francesca Gardiner, who was a producer on Succession and wrote episodes of His Dark Materials, the actor is really looking forward to working with this crew.

He’s also a big Harry Potter fan and simply cannot wait to take on the iconic role of Hagrid.

So, that’s why he said yes, and I’d imagine the other actors who will be making their way to the Wizarding World have similar reasons for accepting their Hogwarts letter. Alongside Frost, John Lithgow has joined the cast as Dumbledore , Paapa Essiedu will play Snape, and Janet McTeer will play McGonagall. Meanwhile, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron, respectively.

