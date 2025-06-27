Simon Pegg Had An Adorable Reaction To Learning His Friend Nick Frost Was Cast As Hagrid, And Got Real About If He'd Ever Join Harry Potter
A new cast of Hogwarts professors is being assembled.
There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for decades thanks to the books, theme park, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. The franchise (which is streaming with a Max subscription) will soon expand with a TV series. The anticipation for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation is real, and actor Simon Pegg recently shared his sweet reaction to learning that his friend Nick Frost would be playing Hagrid.
What we know about the Harry Potter series is limited, but the cast is coming together. In addition to John Lithgow playing Dumbledore, Frost was confirmed to play Rubeus Hagrid. In an interview on Collider's TikTok, the Mission: Impossible star revealed that he knew about this casting before the general public. In his words:
NDAs be damned! Obviously, this sort of thing happens all the time, and ultimately, no one in the public knew about this gig until Nick Frost was announced officially as Hagrid. As far as Pegg telling his wife the news, that's something that many couples can identify with. I mean, you need someone to tell the whole truth to!
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Harry Potter movies, as well as the developing TV show, have their streaming home on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
The Harry Potter TV show is expected to give each of J.K. Rowling's novels their own season, allowing for a more faithful adaptation to the source material with fewer cuts. Fans are fascinated by seeing which actors will play beloved characters, and wondering if any of the Harry Potter cast might join as new ones. In the same interview, Pegg was asked if he'd like a role, and he responded resoundingly with:
Points were made. While he hasn't had to film a Mission: Impossible movie every year, Simon Pegg has been in the franchise for nearly two decades now. After all, he debuted as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible II back in 2006. So the idea of joining another years-long contract might not be all that appealing to the 55-year-old actor, who also starred in the Star Trek franchise. Indeed, Lithgow stated that Dumbledore will probably be the last big role of his career. After all, the show will take at least 7 years to film, and that's assuming there's no big gaps between seasons like Game of Thrones or Stranger Things.
It's currently unclear when the Harry Potter TV series will premiere, but new updates about casting are coming out consistently. While we shouldn't expect it on the 2025 TV premiere list, we can re-watch the movies over on Max.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.