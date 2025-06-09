It’s The Week Of Harry Potter Stars Getting Asked To Comment On J.K. Rowling, As Tom Felton And Newbie Nick Frost Both Speak Out

The Harry Potter franchise remains a much-discussed topic but not solely for the reasons you might assume. J.K. Rowling, the author of the books at the center of the IP, has drawn backlash in recent years for comments she’s made about transgender people. With that, those who’ve been working with Rowling or will work with her in the near future. This week, two notable Wizarding World stars, Tom Felton and Nick Frost were asked about Rowling, and they shared thoughts on her controversial views and their work with her.

Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Weighs In On His Latest Wizarding World Gig

Last week, it was confirmed that Tom Felton would reprise his role as Draco Malfoy for the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The actor appeared at the Tony Awards this weekend, during which he was asked about his reprisal. As shared on Instagram, Variety specifically asked him whether J.K. Rowling’s views “impact” him and his continued involvement in the fantastical franchise. Felton responded by saying that he’s not plugged into that matter and went on to discuss the impact of the Potter series:

I'm not really that attuned to it. The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world, here I am in New York. And I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful.

More on Harry Potter (Image credit: Warner Bros.) J.K Rowling Confirmed She’s Open To Harry Potter Casting People With Different Political Views Than Her, But How Does HBO Feel About Working With The Author?

In 2020, J.K. Rowling went viral for making disparaging remarks about transgender women and has been critical of legislation that would ease transitions for people. Rowling has since doubled down on her views, which have drawn mixed reactions from her collaborators and the general public. Around that time, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe weighed in on the matter and, while he didn’t actually name Rowling in his response, he expressed support for the transgender community and those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson also lent her support to transgender individuals amid the controversy.

One Wizarding World alum to support Rowling was Horace Slughorn actor Jim Broadbent. Bellatrix Lestrange portrayer Helena Bonham Carter also defended the author. When it comes to Tom Felton, his comments seem to suggest that he’s focusing on the impact that Rowling has made through her work as opposed to her personal views.

What Did Nick Frost Have To Say About J.K. Rowling’s Views?

The upcoming Harry Potter TV show is set to feature a fresh cast, which includes Nick Frost. As part of the new series, Frost will take on the role of Rubeus Hagrid, a character who was originated by the late Robbie Coletrane. Frost recently chatted with The Observer about his new gig and was asked about working with J.K. Rowling, given her views. Ultimately Frost thinks “she’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form.” As for whether the controversy will overshadow the show, Frost said:

I don’t know. But maybe it shouldn’t blow over? We shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier. Maybe we should educate ourselves.

Harry Potter’s TV adaptation is set to debut on HBO Max (which is soon returning after being reverted back from Max) sometime in 2026. Production is coming together, with filming locations being nailed down and the cast is being assembled. Meanwhile, ticket pre-sales for Tom Felton’s run on The Cursed Child will begin on June 10. As for whether J.K. Rowling’s views continue to be brought up as the Wizarding World continues, that remains to be seen.