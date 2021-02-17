One Pandemic Change Walt Disney World Is Officially Keeping Until At Least 2023

Adding a reservation system like this out of the blue would have been a difficult process for Disney. The change would have needed to be announced early so as not to impact existing vacations that had already been booked and that would have drawn criticism from some. How reservations would work with Annual Passes, people who did not expect restrictions on when they could visit the park, would have presumably been a point of contention. But the pandemic allowed Disney to make this change it likely wanted to make anyway. While most people didn't like it, it was understood why it needed to happen. And now that it's in place, it's not going anywhere.