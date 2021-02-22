Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Great Explanation Behind Why Rey's Dark Mirror Scene Was Left So Open For Interpretation

When Daisy Ridley's Rey discovers a place on the island on Ahch-To that is strong with the Force, specifically, Dark Side energy, she is immediately curious. And while Luke Skywalker cautions her against exploring the spot, she eventually does so anyway. What follows is something of a mind trip as Rey goes looking for answers about herself and her family, and finds...a house of mirrors with an infinite number of reflections of herself. It's far from clear exactly what this scene is supposed to mean, but as Rian Johnson recently explained to author Sariah Wilson, that was sort of the point.