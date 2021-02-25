Henry Cavill Teases A Secret Project, And Sign Me Up

As Cavill said on his Instagram, the papers in front of him are either a wink at something he’s working on or a “handful of paper with random words on it.” Considering we’re talking about Henry Cavill here, I’d imagine the former is more likely, and the folks over at Game Pressure may have cracked it. The website used a program called Focus Magic to remove the blur of the papers in front of them, and they found not-so-random words associated with the video game franchise Mass Effect. Wait… is Cavill involved in a Mass Effect movie or TV show?