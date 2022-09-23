The Best Fantasy Shows To Stream Right Now

In the last decade, we have entered into a new world when it comes to fantasy shows. While they were always around, with big hits such as Charmed bringing families together in front of the television screen, it wasn’t quite until the 2010s where shows really began to hit their stride. I’m talking mega-hits like Game of Thrones, or Netflix’s The Witcher.

No matter what kind of fantasy you’re into, there’s sure to be a show that will draw you in. So, if you’re in need of a new show to binge on soon that takes you to a world filled with fantasy, look no further than some of the best fantasy shows that are streaming right now.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game of Thrones (HBO Max)

I mean, we can’t have a fantasy list without Game of Thrones. This classic HBO show that began in 2011 tells the long story of Westeros and several people who are vying to sit on the Iron Throne and rule over the land. Except there are darker enemies approaching, some that the rest of the world has no idea about.

Okay, let me say something quickly – is Season 8 a bit of a let-down? Yes, completely, but the rest of this show is absolutely amazing. There’s a reason why Game of Thrones ended up becoming one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- shows on television. The story was fantastic, the acting phenomenal, the characters believable (until Season 8) – even the CGI was film-quality for a television show. While it may not have ended the way everyone wanted, there’s no denying its legacy. Winter is truly coming.

Stream Game of Thrones on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

We already talked about Game of Thrones, but how about we go back about two hundred years before that? House of the Dragon is all about the Targaryen dynasty, specifically the Dance of Dragons, known as the Targaryen civil war, where brother against brother and family member against family member were fighting for the chance to sit on that Iron Throne.

I recall that when House of the Dragon was first announced, I wasn’t that excited for it because I was turned off by the Game of Thrones ending, but I can openly say now that it’s one of my favorite fantasies and a great prequel to the original show. The House of the Dragon cast is so talented, and the story truly captures you from the first episode onwards. Season 2 is already ordered , so be prepared for tons of back-stabbings and betrayals.

Stream House of the Dragon on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Starz)

Outlander (Starz)

With six seasons to watch, Outlander is the perfect binge-able fantasy series. In this adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's popular books, we follow the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse who is strangely teleported back to 1743 in Scotland, where her life is instantly threatened.

While it’s not the typical fantasy you’d think of, considering it’s mainly a historical drama, the aspect of time travel is used very well in this, turning Outlander into a cool fantasy series. The fights are great, the romances sweet and hot, the cinematography breathtaking because this films in Europe – it’s an all-around great show to watch. Outlander Season 7 is officially coming, so now is the best time to watch the previous six seasons.

Stream Outlander on Starz (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Netflix)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

Next up, we have this brilliant Netflix original show, Locke & Key. This three-season series follows the story of a family that moves into the family home of their deceased father, but as soon as they arrive, the children discover a variety of keys that use magic to unlock mysterious doors inside the home – but sooner, it’s shown that evil beings want these keys as well.

While I am upset that the show only had three seasons and was canceled in 2022 , Locke & Key was a well-written fantasy series that had some really cool mystery intertwined in it as well. It added to the whole magical element and made the show that much more entertaining to watch. For those who want good mystery and amazing magical moments, this is the series for you.

Stream Locke & Key on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

His Dark Materials (HBO Max)

In another big HBO show, His Dark Materials, we follow Lyra, a young woman who is from another world, who is on a quest to find her kidnapped friends. But in doing so, she uncovers the sinister plans of a secret organization, and now has to somehow protect her own life along with the ones she loves.

Based on Philip Pullman's trilogy of novels, His Dark Materials is another classic example of what television can do if they are given a film’s budget. The His Dark Materials cast is top-notch, with plenty of acting talent to spare, and the effects are amazing. The story itself is also very compelling. It doesn’t take long for this show to pull you in and get your attention – I promise you, you’ll be attentive from the very first episode. With His Dark Materials Season 3 hopefully coming out soon, there are not many episodes for you to watch before the premiere.

Stream His Dark Materials on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Oh, The Witcher, one of the most popular shows on Netflix so far. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books, in The Witcher, we follow Geralt of Rivia, a witcher who hunts down monsters for coin, as his path crosses with many different and interesting faces, such as Ciri, the Lion Cub of Cintra, Yennifer, the sorceress, and Jaskier, the bard.

I freaking love The Witcher, and can't wait until Season 3 . While I do feel there are aspects from the books that could have been better adapted into the series, I think that this is still well done and they’ll only continue to do better. Henry Cavill as Geralt is perfect casting, considering he actually enjoys the character so much, and the rest of The Witcher cast is compelling and works incredibly well together. Plus, the magic in this is awesome. I’ve never seen anything quite like Yennifer’s powers.

Stream The Witcher on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Magicians (Netflix)

Another long show with plenty of seasons, The Magicians is based on Lev Grossman's books and follows Quentin Coldwater, who enrolls in Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to be trained as a magician, but there he learns that the fantasy worlds he grew up with as a child are extraordinarily real, and are a danger to humanity.

What I like about The Magicians is that it takes almost a practical look at magic compared to some of the other shows here, or magic shows in general. While most shows seem to look at magic with almost a sense of wonder, The Magicians really goes over how it could seriously harm the human race, and the severity that magic can cause, all while still keeping that same sort of feeling of magic. It’s a great show to watch if you haven’t seen it yet. It's a shame it ended, even after five seasons.

Stream The Magicians on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: The WB)

Charmed (Peacock)

In the original Charmed series, the viewers get to follow a trio of sisters known as “The Charmed Ones,” the most powerful good witches of all time. Together, they use their combined powers to combat the evils of the world, including demons, warlocks, and more.

Is Charmed as serious as some of the other sorcery/fantasy shows on here? Heck no. That’s why this is considered more of a family/chill show out there for magic fans. But that doesn’t mean it’s still not a great show to watch with so many seasons to binge on. The Charmed cast works well in their roles, but their chemistry is what really saves the day and makes this series so likable. You have to love the Charmed sisters.

Stream Charmed on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shadow And Bone (Netflix)

Based on Leigh Bardugo's series, Shadow and Bone is the latest original show on Netflix to pop up. In this fantasy series, we follow Alina Starkov, who discovers during a dangerous journey that she is a Grisha, otherwise known as a person who has the power of magic, and is the legendary Sun Summoner, who is destined to destroy the dark fold between nations.

If you’re looking for fantasy, this is as fantasy as it gets, especially Shadow and Bone Season 1's cliffhanger ending. With plenty of romances, fights, and monsters to go around, Shadow and Bone is a great addition to the fantasy genre, with so many great character interactions that you’ll find it hard to root for one in particular. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is already on the way, and with only one season out now, you should head on over to Netflix and watch it.

Stream Shadow and Bone on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sandman (Netflix)

This series exploded in popularity on Netflix. The Sandman tells the story of Morpheus, a literal personification of dreams, but one day in 1916, he is captured in an occult ritual and isn’t let out until 106 years later, only to find that his realm has fallen apart. Now, he takes it upon himself to restore it to its original power once he is free.

While the premise sounds wacky, this show is honestly one of the best fantasies that Netflix has produced in a long time. The Sandman cast is magical and wonderful in every possible way, and every part of this fantasy series makes me feel as if I am in a dream. The cinematography is astounding, and the set pieces are incredible. Definitely check this one out.

Stream The Sandman on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.)

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime)

Moving on, we now take a look at a fantastic Amazon Prime original series , The Wheel of Time. In this amazing fantasy series, we mainly follow Moiraine, a sorcerer, who takes it upon herself to find a group of five villagers when she finds out that one of them might be the Dragon - no, not a mythical beast, but someone who is the reincarnation of a powerful channeller that once ruined the world they walked on, and is now prophesied to either save the world, or end it all over again.

When I think of The Wheel of Time, I think of it as something that is very high fantasy with a lot of lore, something that might take some time to learn all the characters and the storylines properly. But once you do, it’s seriously some amazing fantasy. The Wheel of Time cast is full of talent, including a stellar lead performance from Rosamund Pike, and truly a show that has me biting my nails in anticipation for Season 2 .

Stream The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

Another fun Amazon Prime original that we should talk about is Carnival Row. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, this series takes place in a world where humans and mythological creatures live together, but most certainly not in harmony, and mainly follows a human detective as he strives to solve murders with the help of mythological creatures, finding that not everything is as it seems.

Carnival Row is sort of like a combination of fantasy and a modern mystery, and it’s cool to see mythological creatures included in something like a detective story. The effects are also really well-done and enjoyable to watch, with my personal favorite being the fairies within the show. Carnival Row Season 2 was ordered, so now is the best time to watch the first season.

Stream Carnival Row on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

The last Netflix fantasy needs to be on this list. In Sweet Tooth, we follow Gus, otherwise known as “Sweet Tooth,” a young boy who is half-human, half-deer, where he steps out of his home to try and find the truth about his missing mother, Birdie, and the world beyond where he’s stayed his whole life.

Sweet Tooth is absolutely wonderful. The acting of the Sweet Tooth cast is brilliant, the effects are entertaining, and the story will have you laughing, crying, and everything in-between. Gus is the most adorable protagonist you could ever meet, and Tommy Jepperd, Gus’ reluctant companion, is a great counter-protagonist to the young boy, creating some awesome chemistry. I can’t gush more about this show. Sweet Tooth Season 2 is already on the way, so give it a watch if you haven’t yet.

Stream Sweet Tooth on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

With all of these amazing fantasy shows, I’m going to need to check our 2022 fall TV schedule to see if any of them are coming back soon. And, for the ones without new seasons, feel free to binge to your heart's content. . Fantasy has always been one of my favorite genres, and I hope that after you binge some of these shows, it will be one of yours, too.