New On Netflix, Peacock, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 10 -16)

We’re midway through February and that means love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is here and while the best streaming services aren’t entirely devoid of romantic options, what’s new on new on Netflix and other platforms this week aren’t exactly your standard love stories.

While there is one straight romantic story in a new Bridget Jones film, the rest of what’s streaming this week is full of monsters, suspense, and more than a little karate.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11 (Netflix)

It’s still going to be a while before we get The Witcher Season 4 but if your Netflix subscription is collecting dust waiting for it to arrive, there’s some good news. A new animated Witcher movie Sirens of the Deep arrives this week, and while it doesn’t include Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth, it does include the voice of Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher video game series.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/StudioCanal/Miramax)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - February 13 (Peacock)

It’s been a decade since the last Bridget Jones movie starring Renée Zellweger and nearly 25 years since the rom-com franchise got started. The last installment isn’t in theaters but requires a Peacock subscription. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy sees our titular heroine as a widow raising two children and trying to find a way to start her romantic life back up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai, Season 6, Part 3 - February 13 (Netflix)

It’s sort of amazing that a bizarre spinoff of the Karate Kid that started on YouTube somehow became such a hit, but here we are, six seasons later, and Cobra Kai is as popular as anything the franchise has ever done. A lot of fans will be said to see the final episodes arrive on Netflix this week, but certainly, they will be watching.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Gorge - February 14 (Apple TV+)

If you’re interested in something a bit different than your standard romance this holiday season, then take advantage of your Apple TV+ subscription and check out The Gorge, Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller play two soldiers standing guard on opposite sides of a massive chasm, to prevent whatever is inside from getting out. It’s an old-fashioned love story.

(Image credit: NBC)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special - February 16 (Peacock)

Over five decades Saturday Night Live has produced some of the best comedy, the best comedians, and the best music, on television. The show celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special broadcast that will see many of the show’s most popular current and former stars along with a host of musical guests.

(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 - February 16 (Max)

Since its debut, The White Lotus has been a remarkable anthology series. This season will include talents like Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Jason Isaacs. It's a great reason to have a Max subscription.

As we roll into the back end of February and early March there’s still plenty of upcoming great streaming content on the way. Come back next week to see what else you won’t want to miss.