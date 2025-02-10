New On Netflix, Peacock, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 10 -16)
An animated Witcher movie and the return of Bridget Jones are streaming this week.
We’re midway through February and that means love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is here and while the best streaming services aren’t entirely devoid of romantic options, what’s new on new on Netflix and other platforms this week aren’t exactly your standard love stories.
While there is one straight romantic story in a new Bridget Jones film, the rest of what’s streaming this week is full of monsters, suspense, and more than a little karate.
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11 (Netflix)
It’s still going to be a while before we get The Witcher Season 4 but if your Netflix subscription is collecting dust waiting for it to arrive, there’s some good news. A new animated Witcher movie Sirens of the Deep arrives this week, and while it doesn’t include Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth, it does include the voice of Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher video game series.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - February 13 (Peacock)
It’s been a decade since the last Bridget Jones movie starring Renée Zellweger and nearly 25 years since the rom-com franchise got started. The last installment isn’t in theaters but requires a Peacock subscription. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy sees our titular heroine as a widow raising two children and trying to find a way to start her romantic life back up.
Cobra Kai, Season 6, Part 3 - February 13 (Netflix)
It’s sort of amazing that a bizarre spinoff of the Karate Kid that started on YouTube somehow became such a hit, but here we are, six seasons later, and Cobra Kai is as popular as anything the franchise has ever done. A lot of fans will be said to see the final episodes arrive on Netflix this week, but certainly, they will be watching.
The Gorge - February 14 (Apple TV+)
If you’re interested in something a bit different than your standard romance this holiday season, then take advantage of your Apple TV+ subscription and check out The Gorge, Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller play two soldiers standing guard on opposite sides of a massive chasm, to prevent whatever is inside from getting out. It’s an old-fashioned love story.
SNL50: The Anniversary Special - February 16 (Peacock)
Over five decades Saturday Night Live has produced some of the best comedy, the best comedians, and the best music, on television. The show celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special broadcast that will see many of the show’s most popular current and former stars along with a host of musical guests.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The White Lotus Season 3 - February 16 (Max)
Since its debut, The White Lotus has been a remarkable anthology series. This season will include talents like Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Jason Isaacs. It's a great reason to have a Max subscription.
As we roll into the back end of February and early March there’s still plenty of upcoming great streaming content on the way. Come back next week to see what else you won’t want to miss.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Seemed To Voice ‘Concern’ Following His Social Media Rant, But Not So Fast
How To Watch Virdee Online And Stream the BBC’s New Crime Thriller Series Free From Anywhere