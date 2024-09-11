A Resurfaced Clip Of Henry Cavill Talking About Passionate Vs. Toxic Fandoms Is Going Viral And Fans Are All Over It
Cavill draws a line between being passionate and being toxic.
In an era where so much of the new movies and TV are based on existing franchises or other popular media, there are a lot of very strong opinions from fans about how their favorite characters are portrayed. Sometimes the negativity surrounding certain shows or characters can get extreme but Henry Caill draws a line between what he considers toxic and what is simply passionate.
Henry Cavill, having played both Superman and The Witcher, and set to play the Highlander, has certainly had experience with fans who have strong opinions about how popular characters are portrayed. A recently resurfaced interview, coincidentally with our own Reelblend Podcast co-host Jake Hamilton, has fans once again talking as Cavill makes it clear that he doesn’t think simply being negative is the same as being toxic.
This take will forever remain 100% undeniably based. pic.twitter.com/mNJRYilwwGSeptember 9, 2024
Henry Cavill says fans have a right to be negative about things that they are passionate about. More than that, he knows that some people will be negative about anything that is presented, as there is no way that any presentation of a character or story is going to please everybody. Fans have now caused the clip to go viral as they support the sentiment with one comment saying…
As many commenters have pointed out, Henry Cavill probably understands the situation because he is also a fan. The actor expressed his love for The Witcher books and games that preceded the Netflix series. He’s also a pretty massive Warhammer 40K nerd, and among Cavill's upcoming projects is an adaptation of that franchise for Amazon. Cavill can appreciate a fan’s reaction because one assumes he has felt the same way…
Of course, Cavill’s comments, which came just as the first season of The Witcher was getting underway, are perhaps also a bit telling. Cavill left the show after three seasons, and The Witcher will continue without him, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia. While the exact reasons for Cavill’s departure aren’t known, it’s been reported Cavill himself was unhappy with the direction of the series and the way the show was handling the characters and story. Fans are noticing the connection…
It will certainly be interesting to see how The Witcher is seen by those fans. While some have taken issue with the way the show has been written, the response to Cavill himself in the role has been largely positive...
Toxic fandom certainly exists. We’ve seen some respond to casting decisions with racism and entire shows met with misogyny and review bombing. Henry Cavill doesn’t think being critical is the same thing.
