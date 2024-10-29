The Witcher Season 4 Has Seemingly Wrapped, And Bring On Liam Hemsworth

The Witcher, which is arguably one of the best shows on Netflix , is still going strong and set to usher in a new season at some point. For a while now, fans have known that a fourth season of Witcher is on the way and that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in the role of lead protagonist Geralt. Nevertheless, production details have been relatively scarce. However, a social media post from one of the show’s main cast members seems to confirm that filming has wrapped, so bring on Hemsworth!

Freya Allen, who’s played the key role of Ciri since the action/drama series’ first season, recently shared a sweet post to Instagram. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star shared several pieces of artwork, which are renderings of characters like Mistle and Giselher. In addition to tagging the actors who play those specific roles, Freya Allen appeared to signify the end of production by sharing a message of gratitude for a “special” season. Check out her post in its entirety down below:

It would certainly seem that production on the season has come to an end, and I can’t think of a sweeter way for the actress to have marked the occasion. It goes without saying that making the show, which is adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, is no small task. So I would imagine that it helps to have a firm group of collaborators by your side while going through the process. So kudos to the Gunpowder Milkshake alum for highlighting her co-stars while marking the end of the season.

The starlet’s recent post arrived after Liam Hemsworth provided an update on the status of production. While promoting his 2024 movie release , Netflix’s Lonely Planet, earlier in the month, the Australian actor revealed to ET that he only had three weeks left of filming in the UK. Hemsworth noted that he’s “really excited” about the new season and said that the shoot has been “fun” Like Freya Allen, he also shared some kind words for the cast and crew.

Henry Cavill’s departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia was likely surprising to devoted viewers, and Liam Hemsworth’s casting has been met with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, the Hunger Games alum has shown that he’s gone all in for the part, as he’s gotten absolutely ripped for the role. (Which is saying a lot, since he’s known for staying in shape in general.) The first official look at Hemsworth as the character dropped this past May, and he definitely looks the part. Though some may miss seeing Cavill in Seasons 4 and 5, which will close out the show , it’ll be intriguing to see what Hemsworth brings to the role.

As for when we’ll actually be able to see the Land of Bad actor don the armor and sword, that remains to be seen. A release window has yet to be announced but, with filming now having wrapped, one would hope that Season 4 might be with us near the end of 2025, at the earliest. Time will tell but, at the very least, it’s great that principal photography is seemingly at an end.

While you wait for The Witcher Season 4, grab a Netflix subscription and stream the first three seasons now.