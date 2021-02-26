Why Jewish Horror Movies Aren’t Really A Thing, According To The Vigil Director

There's a lot of trauma there, and it's definitely something that I was mining for The Vigil and was touching upon. As it developed that became a very clear theme in terms of the community and why the community is as insular as it is. It was like, 'Well, there's this history...' And then just kind of reading back in my own family affected by Holocaust and pogroms before that, and the whole reason people fled to the United States. It does feel like a very rich vein, and I'm not sure… it's interesting because a lot of horror films are directed by Jewish filmmakers, but they're not necessarily digging into Jewish kind of concepts or ideas or mythology for those films.