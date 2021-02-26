Promising Young Woman’s Director Reveals Some Of The Ickiest Responses She Got To The Movie’s Pitch

The inferior version of Promising Young Woman would be the “psycho” version, merely bent on revenge at any cost. But Emerald Fennell didn’t write and direct a film that sticks to that playbook, instead providing a layered portrait of mourning and outrage in the wake of a terrible tragedy. Of course, that hasn’t prevented any further ickiness from being put into the world on this film’s behalf. So if you’re even more intrigued to see just what critics and studio executives seem to be misunderstanding, rent Promising Young Woman and go in as cold as you can. The reality of Ms. Fennell’s narrative is more entertaining than a simple “psycho” tale.