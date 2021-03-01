Zack Snyder’s Justice League: How The Snyder Cut Will Use Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With February now in the rear view, Zack Snyder's Justice League has never felt more real. The Snyder Cut will finally hit HBO Max later this month, revealing the director's epic four-hour vision for the blockbuster. Plenty of characters will be changed, including Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. And Snyder recently teased how the upcoming streaming event will utilize the Batman villain.