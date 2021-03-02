Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Drops Fun And Stylish Picture To Celebrate Being 38

But Black Panther 2 won’t be the only bright spot on Lupita Nyong’o schedule in the coming year. She is set to appear in the spy action film The 355 along with Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz. The film recently suffered a setback as it was pushed back to January 2022. With difficulties here and there for the actress in the last year, the picture proved to be a fitting way to bring in her 38th birthday. Like many actors, Nyong’o's career came to a standstill, yet she found ways to occupy her time as evident by her Twitter feed.