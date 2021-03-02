Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Drops Fun And Stylish Picture To Celebrate Being 38

Many people, including celebrities, have spent the past year celebrating their birthday in quarantine due to the pandemic, and that includes Lupita Nyong’o. Recently, the Black Panther star took to social media to celebrate her 38th birthday by dropping a fun and stylish picture.
Since COVID-19 shut down Hollywood, Lupita Nyong’o has kept herself busy with multiple (and safe) projects in recent months. The Oscar winner has steadily become more active on social media for several reasons – personal, professional and social activism. Her 38th birthday was another great reason for her to take to social media. Nyong’o decided to post on her Twitter to celebrate her special day, sharing a magazine-style photo with a simple caption to mark her birthday. Check out her stunning photo below:
As evident by her Twitter post, Lupita Nyong’o was able to bring in her 38th birthday in style. The stunning photo displayed the Oscar winner’s beauty with its mix of bright and vibrant colors against a grassy lawn. She showed her playful and cheeky side with her violet-lined lips towards the camera. The actress was able to capture a momentous moment after a year filled with tragedy and heartbreak. But it’s nice to see Nyong’o enjoying herself even during the quarantine.
Outside of being active on social media, Lupita Nyong’o’s last year has been a mixed bag for her. She and the other Black Panther cast members suffered the loss of the film’s lead Chadwick Boseman. Nyong’o attended his memorial, as well as continued to pay tribute to the late actor since then. Despite the loss of Boseman, she will return for Black Panther 2, along with Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett, just to name a few. The cast recently celebrated the third anniversary of the Marvel blockbuster.
But Black Panther 2 won’t be the only bright spot on Lupita Nyong’o schedule in the coming year. She is set to appear in the spy action film The 355 along with Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz. The film recently suffered a setback as it was pushed back to January 2022. With difficulties here and there for the actress in the last year, the picture proved to be a fitting way to bring in her 38th birthday. Like many actors, Nyong’o's career came to a standstill, yet she found ways to occupy her time as evident by her Twitter feed.
With that said, Lupita Nyong’o has decided to celebrate her birthday in a stylish and fun (and seemingly safe) way this year. Hopefully, the photo was just a small piece of the terrific birthday she had. As evident by her upcoming projects, Nyong’o will have some stellar months coming up to counteract the seemingly endless year that was 2020.