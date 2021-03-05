The Awesome Way Amy Poehler Kept Her Moxie Cast Having Fun During Long Nights On Set

Cinephiles often have a romanticized idea of what life is like on set for an actor, and one thing that regularly gets ignored is the sheer amount of waiting that is involved. When any given scene is being shot from multiple angles, there are frequent breaks in production made so that the crew can make proper adjustments, and that means that the performers have to find ways to kill time. It can be weirdly draining, especially when it comes to night shoots, but director Amy Poehler, for one, executed her own personal cure for those moments during the making of her new movie: creating spontaneous dance parties.