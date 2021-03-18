9 Sebastian Stan TV And Movie Roles You Probably Forgot About

There are some actors who managed to hit it big before becoming Marvel stars, and then there are those who were relatively unknown before joining the comic book movie franchise. Falling under the latter category would be Sebastian Stan, who is reprising his role as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes as the co-lead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

After playing a World War II-era solider turned brainwashed assassin turned metal-armed superhero, the 38-year-old Romanian-born actor would go on to star in Oscar-winning dramas like I, Tonya, high-brow comedies such as Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, or action thrillers not related to comics, as the upcoming Netflix movie The 355 qualifies as. However, before becoming a recognizable MCU favorite, Sebastian Stan (who also bears a striking resemblance to a young Mark Hamill) was hiding in plain sight in some of the most recognizable properties of the big and small screen.