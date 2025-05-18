Sebastian Stan Called Out David Harbour's Nut 'Addiction' On The Thunderbolts* Red Carpet, And This Is Not The First Time Nuts Have Been Brought Up In This Relationship

Critics praised Thunderbolts* (or The New Avengers), and I’m a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set flick as well. As fun as this particular 2025 movie schedule entry is though, what I’ve really enjoyed is the press tour, during which the stellar cast has been sharing fun, BTS secrets. That habit of divulging tidbits was even exercised by Sebastian Stan at the film’s red carpet premiere, as he called out colleague David Harbour’s “nut” obsession. And, believe it or not, this isn’t the first time an MCU star has referenced a co-star’s love of nuts.

It’s not out of the ordinary for actors to field fun questions at a movie premiere, but I’m not sure who could’ve predicted that nuts would come up on the Thunderbolts* red carpet. Sebastian Stan – who plays Bucky Barnes in the movie – was asked about secret fun moments from the set. In the video, which was shared to Instagram by Marvel Studios, Stan recalled Alexei Shostakov actor David Harbour apparently stuffing cashews and almonds into his costume. Separately, Harbour humorously addressed his “addiction”:

Can we blame the actor for being so big on nuts, though? As he said, they provide protein, and I know that I occasionally enjoy some good salted peanuts. I can honestly relate to the Stranger Things actor in regard to having an “addition” of some sort to a certain kind of food. (I may or may not have an unhealthy obsession with Sour Patch Kids, but that’s a conversation for another day.)

As a whole, this discussion over nuts is just another keen example of the camaraderie that appears to exist amongst the Thunderbolts* cast. It’s been particularly enjoyable for me to watch David Harbour and the “cranky and handsome” Sebastian Stan mix it up over the past several weeks. Ironically, I actually wanted their newest MCU film to further explore the relationship between their characters. I’m not sure that’ll happen in upcoming Marvel movies but, at the very least, I’m glad the actors themselves have such a jokey relationship.

It’s really funny how things work out because, several years ago, Anthony Mackie (lightly) called out Sebastian Stan, in a way. The always-jovial Mackie provided a bit of advice for David Harbour in regard to working with Sebastian Stan. Mackie surmised that in order to get in good with a “nice” guy like Stan, you give him “some almond butter” and then chat with him a bit. The irony of a situation like this coming back around is certainly nutty. (I’m sorry, the pun was right there, and I had to go for it.)

All three of the aforementioned actors are all a part of the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to open in theaters in 2026. Of course, at this point, it’s unclear just how much the trio will work together amid production on the massive blockbuster. However, there’s a firm chance they could share some very funny moments during the eventual press tour. Oh, the funny secrets that are sure to get spilled then.

I wouldn’t be surprised if David Harbour’s nut addiction or Sebastian Stan’s apparent fondness for almond butter come back into play at some point. And, even if that doesn’t happen, I still chuckle at the thought of the two actors chopping up about any humorous topic while promoting an upcoming movie together.

Check out Thunderbolts*, which is playing in theaters nationwide now.