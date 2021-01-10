2021 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of New Movies Premiering This Year

It is safe to say that the world got some of the best original Netflix movies in 2020. With black-and-white period dramas like David Fincher’s Mank, the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and its multiple Oscar-worthy performances from Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, and the thought-provoking and unique documentary The Social Dilemma, Netflix movies were all anyone could talk about in a year that was filled with some of the most insane and attention-grabbing news of our generation. But with 2020 firmly in our rearview mirror, the time has come to take a look at the 2021 movie premiere dates for all the original films that will be coming to Netflix in the next 12 months.

And boy, Netflix didn’t waste any time at all preparing for yet another year of highly anticipated dramas, comedies, big-budget action thrillers, and dozens upon dozens of international releases from countries like South Korea, France, and everywhere around the world. But before we get started with this breakdown of all the original Netflix movies coming out this year, please note that each of these titles will be available at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT) on the day of their respective releases.

January 2021 Netflix Movie Releases

From gut-wrenching dramas generating a great deal of Oscar buzz like Vanessa Kirby’s performance in Pieces of a Woman to another great addition to Anthony Mackie’s stellar library of sci-fi action thrillers in Outside the Wire, the Netflix movies coming out in January 2021 are a varied bunch. Below is a breakdown of each of the original movies you will be able to watch on the OG streamer in the first month of the year.

January 1, 2021

What Happened To Mr. Cha?

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

January 6, 2021

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman

January 8, 2021

Stuck Apart

January 11, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

January 14, 2021

The Heartbreak Club

January 15, 2021

Double Dad

Outside The Wire

Tribhanga

January 22, 2021

The White Tiger

January 27, 2021

Penguin Bloom

January 28, 2021

June and Kopi

January 29, 2021

Finding Ohana

The Dig

Below Zero

February 2021 Netflix Movie Releases

John David Washington, coming off his phenomenal performance as “The Protagonist” in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Zendaya, who will soon reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie, will be in just one of the Netflix movies coming out in February 2021 with the release of the tense drama about a filmmaker and his girlfriend titled Malcolm and Marie. And while it might be the shortest month of the year, February is loaded with potentially great movies.

February 3, 2021

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

February 5, 2021

Malcolm and Marie

Space Sweepers

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Strip Down, Rise Up

February 10, 2021

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

February 11, 2021

Red Dot

Layla Majnun

Squared Love

February 12, 2021

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

February 16, 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

February 19, 2021

I Care a Lot

February 20, 2021

Classmates Minus

February 23, 2021

Pelé

February 25, 2021

Geez & Ann

February 26, 2021

Crazy About Her

Caught by a Wave

March 2021 Netflix Movie Releases

March 2021 is still a couple of months away, but there are already a few announced Netflix movies slated to be released during the third month of the year. One of those movies is Monster, an American drama first showcased at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 that stars Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, and several others. And while the release date hasn't been finalized quite yet, expect more on Monster in the coming weeks.

There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.

March 1, 2021

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Documentary)

March 3, 2021

Moxie

March 5, 2021

Sentinelle

March 8, 2021

Bombay Rose

March 12, 2021

Yes Day

Paper Lives

March 15, 2021

Struggle Alley

March 17, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Documentary

March 18, 2021

Get the Goat

March 26, 2021

Bad Trip

Release Date TBD

Monster

April 2021 Netflix Movie Releases

April will see some of the biggest Netflix movies of the year. With everything from Concrete Cowboy to Thunder Force landing on the streaming service throughout the fourth month of 2021, there's a lot to look forward to here.

There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.

April 1, 2021

Tersanjung the Movie

April 2, 2021

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Sky High

April 7, 2021

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

April 9, 2021

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

April 12, 2021

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

April 14, 2021

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15, 2021

Ride or Die

April 16, 2021

Ajeeb Daastaans

Into the Beat

April 22, 2021

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23, 2021

Tell Me When

April 29, 2021

Things Heard & Seen

April 30, 2021

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

May Netflix Movie Releases

The March 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting a lot of attention right now, but the recut of the 2017 DCEU crossover event film isn't the only project coming out from the visionary director this year. In May, Army of the Dead, a project Snyder has been working on for more than a decade will finally be released.

There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.

May 7, 2021

Milestone

Monster

May 12, 2021

Dance of the 41

Oxygen

May 14, 2021

Ferry

I Am All Girls

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 18, 2021

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 21, 2021

Army of the Dead

May 26, 2021

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Documentary)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Documentary)

May 27, 2021

Blue Miracle

June Netflix Movie Releases

Netflix subscribers will finally get to see the release of the Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood in June 2021, as well as the arrival of the revisionist history animated film America: The Motion Picture. Not to be outdone, Netflix's documentary wing will release a slew of new titles throughout the month.

June 2, 2021

Carnaval

June 3, 2021

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

June 4, 2021

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Documentary)

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5, 2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Documentary)

June 9, 2021

Awake

Tragic Jungle

June 11, 2021

Skater Girl

June 16, 2021

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 18, 2021

A Family

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

June 22, 2021

This Is Pop

June 23, 2021

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast (Documentary)

June 24, 2021

Sisters on Track

June 25, 2021

The Ice Road

June 26, 2021

Wonder Boy (Documentary)

June 30, 2021

America: The Motion Picture

July Netflix Movie Releases

The collection of original Netflix movies and documentaries coming out in July 2021 is stacked, to say the least. With the long-awaited arrival of Gunpowder Milkshake as well as the Fear Street trilogy, there will be plenty of thrills and chills as the summer heats up.

July 1, 2021

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

July 2, 2021

The 8th Night

Fear Street Part 1: 1984

Haseen Dillruba

July 7, 2021

Cat People

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

July 8, 2021

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Time

July 9, 2021

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

July 14, 2021

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15, 2021

A Perfect Fit

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

July 16, 2021

Deep

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

July 21, 2021

Chernobyl 1986

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 23, 2021

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

July 28, 2021

Bartkowiak

July 29, 2021

Resort To Love

July 30, 2021

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

August Netflix Movie Releases

August 2021 will see a handful of original movies make their debut on Netflix, with the new John David Washington action flick Beckett being at the top of that list.

August 3, 2021

Pray Away

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

August 4, 2021

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami

August 6, 2021

The Swarm

Vivo

August 11, 2021

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha And The Wolves

August 13, 2021

Beckett

August 18, 2021

Memories Of A Murder: The Nilsen Tapes

Out Of My League

The Secret Diary Of An Exchange Student

August 20, 2021

Sweet Girl

August 25, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal And Greed

John Of God: The Crimes Of A Spiritual Healer

August 27, 2021

He's All That

September Netflix Movie Releases

September 2021 will see the arrival of another promising Netflix action movie with the arrival of Kate which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

September 2, 2021

Afterlife of the Party

September 3, 2021

Worth

September 8, 2021

JJ+E

September 9, 2021

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

September 10, 2021

Kate

Prey

September 15, 2021

Nightbooks

Schumacher

September 17, 2021

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Father Who Moves Mountains

The Stronghold

September 22, 2021

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

September 23, 2021

Je Suis Karl

September 24, 2021

The Starling

My Little Pony: A New Generation

September 29, 2021

Friendzone

Sounds Like Love

No One Gets Out Alive

October Netflix Movie Releases

October will see the arrival of the highly anticipated Army of Thieves, the Army of the Dead prequel which will see Matthias Schweighöfer return as the fan-favorite safecracker Ludwig Dieter.

October 1, 2021

The Guilty

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

Swallow

October 3, 2021

Upcoming Summer

October 5, 2021

Escape The Undertaker

October 6, 2021

Bad Sport

There's Someone Inside Your House

October 8, 2021

Grudge / Kin

My Brother, My Sister

October 13, 2021

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

October 14, 2021

One Night in Paris

October 15, 2021

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

The Trip

October 19, 2021

In for a Murder

October 20, 2021

Found

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

October 27, 2021

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

October 29, 2021

Army of Thieves

Dear Mother

Date TBD

Hypnotic

Fever Dream

November Netflix Movie Releases

One of the most anticipated Netflix movies of the year, Red Notice, will make its long-awaited debut in November 2021.

November 3, 2021

The Harder They Fall

November 5, 2021

Love Hard

November 10, 2021

Passing

November 12, 2021

Red Notice

November 19, 2021

Tick, Tick... Boom!

November 24, 2021

Bruised

November 29, 2021

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Date TBD

7 Prisoners

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle For Christmas

The Princess Switch 3

December Netflix Movie Releases

The final month of the year will bring with it one of the most anticipated Netflix movies in recent memory with Don't Look Up, the Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-led sci-fi comedy from writer/director Adam McKay.

December 1, 2021

The Power of the Dog

December 3, 2021

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

December 10, 2021

The Unforgivable

December 15, 2021

The Hand of God

December 24, 2021

Don't Look Up

December 31, 2021

The Lost Daughter

Date TBD

Back to the Outback

Mixtape

Single All the Way

And those are just the Netflix movies with specific release dates. Throughout 2021, Netflix will become the home to films like Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the classic Italian fairy tale Pinocchio. A project that has been in the works for years now, del Toro’s take on the timeless fable will include a killer cast made up of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and many others.

Late 2021

Untitled Telfaz11 film

2021

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Apollo 10 1/2

Battle: Freestyle

Beauty

Blonde

Born to be Murdered

Chicken Run 2

Desert Dolphin

Escape from Spiderhead

Fuimos Canciones

King of Boys 2

Loud House

Lulli

Munich

My Father’s Dragon

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

Pinocchio

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project

Vinterviken 2021

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Wendell and Wild

Wish Dragon

Without a doubt, this list of original Netflix movies will for sure go through plenty of changes over the course of the next 12 months. With release dates getting fleshed out, movies getting shifted around, and new additions being made as we push through 2021, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to bookmark this list and other similar lists so you don’t miss out if Netflix decides to randomly drop a movie in the middle of the night on some random Tuesday in September. Speaking of which, go ahead and check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Schedule, which like this guide, will be updated whenever a new title is announced.