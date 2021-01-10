2021 Netflix Movie Release Dates: The Full Schedule Of New Movies Premiering This Year
It is safe to say that the world got some of the best original Netflix movies in 2020. With black-and-white period dramas like David Fincher’s Mank, the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and its multiple Oscar-worthy performances from Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, and the thought-provoking and unique documentary The Social Dilemma, Netflix movies were all anyone could talk about in a year that was filled with some of the most insane and attention-grabbing news of our generation. But with 2020 firmly in our rearview mirror, the time has come to take a look at the 2021 movie premiere dates for all the original films that will be coming to Netflix in the next 12 months.
And boy, Netflix didn’t waste any time at all preparing for yet another year of highly anticipated dramas, comedies, big-budget action thrillers, and dozens upon dozens of international releases from countries like South Korea, France, and everywhere around the world. But before we get started with this breakdown of all the original Netflix movies coming out this year, please note that each of these titles will be available at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT) on the day of their respective releases.
January 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
From gut-wrenching dramas generating a great deal of Oscar buzz like Vanessa Kirby’s performance in Pieces of a Woman to another great addition to Anthony Mackie’s stellar library of sci-fi action thrillers in Outside the Wire, the Netflix movies coming out in January 2021 are a varied bunch. Below is a breakdown of each of the original movies you will be able to watch on the OG streamer in the first month of the year.
January 1, 2021
What Happened To Mr. Cha?
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
January 6, 2021
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
January 7, 2021
January 8, 2021
Stuck Apart
January 11, 2021
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy
January 14, 2021
The Heartbreak Club
January 15, 2021
Double Dad
Outside The Wire
Tribhanga
January 22, 2021
The White Tiger
January 27, 2021
Penguin Bloom
January 28, 2021
June and Kopi
January 29, 2021
Finding Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero
February 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
John David Washington, coming off his phenomenal performance as “The Protagonist” in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and Zendaya, who will soon reprise her role as MJ in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie, will be in just one of the Netflix movies coming out in February 2021 with the release of the tense drama about a filmmaker and his girlfriend titled Malcolm and Marie. And while it might be the shortest month of the year, February is loaded with potentially great movies.
February 3, 2021
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
February 5, 2021
Space Sweepers
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Strip Down, Rise Up
February 10, 2021
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
February 11, 2021
Red Dot
Layla Majnun
Squared Love
February 12, 2021
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
February 16, 2021
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
February 19, 2021
I Care a Lot
February 20, 2021
Classmates Minus
February 23, 2021
Pelé
February 25, 2021
Geez & Ann
February 26, 2021
Crazy About Her
Caught by a Wave
March 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
March 2021 is still a couple of months away, but there are already a few announced Netflix movies slated to be released during the third month of the year. One of those movies is Monster, an American drama first showcased at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 that stars Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, and several others. And while the release date hasn't been finalized quite yet, expect more on Monster in the coming weeks.
There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.
March 1, 2021
Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Documentary)
March 3, 2021
Moxie
March 5, 2021
Sentinelle
March 8, 2021
Bombay Rose
March 12, 2021
Yes Day
Paper Lives
March 15, 2021
Struggle Alley
March 17, 2021
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Documentary
March 18, 2021
Get the Goat
March 26, 2021
Bad Trip
Release Date TBD
Monster
April 2021 Netflix Movie Releases
April will see some of the biggest Netflix movies of the year. With everything from Concrete Cowboy to Thunder Force landing on the streaming service throughout the fourth month of 2021, there's a lot to look forward to here.
There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.
April 1, 2021
Tersanjung the Movie
April 2, 2021
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
Sky High
April 7, 2021
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
April 9, 2021
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
April 12, 2021
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
April 14, 2021
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15, 2021
Ride or Die
April 16, 2021
Ajeeb Daastaans
Into the Beat
April 22, 2021
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23, 2021
Tell Me When
April 29, 2021
Things Heard & Seen
April 30, 2021
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
May Netflix Movie Releases
The March 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting a lot of attention right now, but the recut of the 2017 DCEU crossover event film isn't the only project coming out from the visionary director this year. In May, Army of the Dead, a project Snyder has been working on for more than a decade will finally be released.
There are other titles being released, and more to be added, so make sure to check back for all the latest information.
May 7, 2021
Milestone
Monster
May 12, 2021
Dance of the 41
Oxygen
May 14, 2021
Ferry
I Am All Girls
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
May 18, 2021
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 21, 2021
Army of the Dead
May 26, 2021
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Documentary)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Documentary)
May 27, 2021
Blue Miracle
June Netflix Movie Releases
Netflix subscribers will finally get to see the release of the Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood in June 2021, as well as the arrival of the revisionist history animated film America: The Motion Picture. Not to be outdone, Netflix's documentary wing will release a slew of new titles throughout the month.
June 2, 2021
Carnaval
June 3, 2021
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
June 4, 2021
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Documentary)
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5, 2021
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Documentary)
June 9, 2021
Awake
Tragic Jungle
June 11, 2021
Skater Girl
June 16, 2021
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 18, 2021
A Family
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
June 22, 2021
This Is Pop
June 23, 2021
Good on Paper
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Murder by the Coast (Documentary)
June 24, 2021
Sisters on Track
June 25, 2021
The Ice Road
June 26, 2021
Wonder Boy (Documentary)
June 30, 2021
America: The Motion Picture
July Netflix Movie Releases
The collection of original Netflix movies and documentaries coming out in July 2021 is stacked, to say the least. With the long-awaited arrival of Gunpowder Milkshake as well as the Fear Street trilogy, there will be plenty of thrills and chills as the summer heats up.
July 1, 2021
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
July 2, 2021
The 8th Night
Fear Street Part 1: 1984
Haseen Dillruba
July 7, 2021
Cat People
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
July 8, 2021
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Time
July 9, 2021
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
July 14, 2021
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15, 2021
A Perfect Fit
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
July 16, 2021
Deep
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
July 21, 2021
Chernobyl 1986
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 23, 2021
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
July 28, 2021
Bartkowiak
July 29, 2021
Resort To Love
July 30, 2021
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
August Netflix Movie Releases
August 2021 will see a handful of original movies make their debut on Netflix, with the new John David Washington action flick Beckett being at the top of that list.
August 3, 2021
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
August 4, 2021
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami
August 6, 2021
The Swarm
Vivo
August 11, 2021
The Kissing Booth 3
Misha And The Wolves
August 13, 2021
Beckett
August 18, 2021
Memories Of A Murder: The Nilsen Tapes
Out Of My League
The Secret Diary Of An Exchange Student
August 20, 2021
Sweet Girl
August 25, 2021
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal And Greed
John Of God: The Crimes Of A Spiritual Healer
August 27, 2021
He's All That
September Netflix Movie Releases
September 2021 will see the arrival of another promising Netflix action movie with the arrival of Kate which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.
September 2, 2021
Afterlife of the Party
September 3, 2021
Worth
September 8, 2021
JJ+E
September 9, 2021
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
September 10, 2021
Kate
Prey
September 15, 2021
Nightbooks
Schumacher
September 17, 2021
Ankahi Kahaniya
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Stronghold
September 22, 2021
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
September 23, 2021
Je Suis Karl
September 24, 2021
The Starling
My Little Pony: A New Generation
September 29, 2021
Friendzone
Sounds Like Love
No One Gets Out Alive
October Netflix Movie Releases
October will see the arrival of the highly anticipated Army of Thieves, the Army of the Dead prequel which will see Matthias Schweighöfer return as the fan-favorite safecracker Ludwig Dieter.
October 1, 2021
The Guilty
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
Swallow
October 3, 2021
Upcoming Summer
October 5, 2021
Escape The Undertaker
October 6, 2021
Bad Sport
There's Someone Inside Your House
October 8, 2021
Grudge / Kin
My Brother, My Sister
October 13, 2021
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
October 14, 2021
One Night in Paris
October 15, 2021
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
The Trip
October 19, 2021
In for a Murder
October 20, 2021
Found
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
October 27, 2021
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
October 29, 2021
Army of Thieves
Dear Mother
Date TBD
Hypnotic
Fever Dream
November Netflix Movie Releases
One of the most anticipated Netflix movies of the year, Red Notice, will make its long-awaited debut in November 2021.
November 3, 2021
The Harder They Fall
November 5, 2021
Love Hard
November 10, 2021
Passing
November 12, 2021
Red Notice
November 19, 2021
November 24, 2021
Bruised
November 29, 2021
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Date TBD
7 Prisoners
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
The Princess Switch 3
December Netflix Movie Releases
The final month of the year will bring with it one of the most anticipated Netflix movies in recent memory with Don't Look Up, the Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-led sci-fi comedy from writer/director Adam McKay.
December 1, 2021
The Power of the Dog
December 3, 2021
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
December 10, 2021
The Unforgivable
December 15, 2021
The Hand of God
December 24, 2021
Don't Look Up
December 31, 2021
The Lost Daughter
Date TBD
Back to the Outback
Mixtape
Single All the Way
Netflix Movies Coming In 2021 - No Date Set
And those are just the Netflix movies with specific release dates. Throughout 2021, Netflix will become the home to films like Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the classic Italian fairy tale Pinocchio. A project that has been in the works for years now, del Toro’s take on the timeless fable will include a killer cast made up of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, Cate Blanchett, and many others.
Late 2021
Untitled Telfaz11 film
2021
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Apollo 10 1/2
Battle: Freestyle
Beauty
Blonde
Born to be Murdered
Chicken Run 2
Desert Dolphin
Escape from Spiderhead
Fuimos Canciones
King of Boys 2
Loud House
Lulli
Munich
My Father’s Dragon
My Wife and I Bought a Ranch
Pinocchio
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project
Vinterviken 2021
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Wendell and Wild
Wish Dragon
Without a doubt, this list of original Netflix movies will for sure go through plenty of changes over the course of the next 12 months. With release dates getting fleshed out, movies getting shifted around, and new additions being made as we push through 2021, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to bookmark this list and other similar lists so you don’t miss out if Netflix decides to randomly drop a movie in the middle of the night on some random Tuesday in September. Speaking of which, go ahead and check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Schedule, which like this guide, will be updated whenever a new title is announced.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop yelling at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.