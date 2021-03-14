Zack Snyder's Justice League Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

A little over three years ago, DC fans were disappointed by the big screen release of Justice League – but now, $60 million in additional reshoots later, the legacy of the blockbuster is being rewritten. The director's cut of the film, known as Zack Snyder's Justice League, will be premiering this week on HBO Max. The reviews of the new edit aren't yet live, but reactions have started coming in via social media.
CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell, who recently published a book about the movie, labeled Zack Snyder's Justice League as "the Greatest DC Movie we’ve ever seen" – it evidently surpassing Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, and Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie among other fan favorites/classics. He added that it's the film that fans thought that was going to play in theaters in November 2017:
CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes also had the chance to get an early look at the new DC Film, and says in his reaction that it exceeded his expectations. He adds that it builds upon the experiences of Zack Snyder's previous DC Extended Universe films, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and equates it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second game-changing hit:
Erik Davis from Fandango echoed similar sentiments regarding it being superior to the original cut, which saw Joss Whedon take over production for extensive reshoots. He highlights a number of aspects of Zack Snyder's Justice League including the character development, story, and "badass moments," and added that he also didn't find the four-hour runtime to be too much:
Germain Lussier of iO9 didn't feel the same way about the pacing of Zack Snyder's Justice League, his sentiments including the adjective "bloated," but his overall opinion of the cut seems to be positive, with his Tweet saying that every major change made in the new edit is to the benefit of the film:
The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez also shared his thoughts on the release – contextualizing it by saying that he has already watched Zack Snyder's Justice League three times (an impressive feat when you consider that's 12 hours of total movie-watching). Like others mentioned, he didn't find issue with the extended runtime, and labeled it as having a great deal of action and also a "fire" score by JunkieXL:
With Zack Snyder's Justice League set to drop on HBO Max this Thursday, March 18, there will be a great deal more opinions about the cut flying around in the next few days, and you can be sure that you'll be able to find many of them here on CinemaBlend. And to see what else is in store for the world of DC adaptations, be sure to check out our Upcoming DC Movies guide.