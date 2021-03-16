Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Begun Filming, Here’s How The Director Celebrated

The phrase "hit movie based on a video game" is not one that gets used frequently. And yet it's about all there is that can be said about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. While I'm fairly certain it came out a million years ago before global pandemics became the norm, the film was one of the last movies to get a solid theatrical run. And it made the most of its time, becoming the third highest grossing movie of 2020 and one of the most successful video game adaptations ever. Now with a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on the way.