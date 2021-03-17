Mission Impossible: Ethan Hunt's Story From The First Movie Through Mission Impossible: Fallout

May 22, 1996 was a huge day in the history of the then already storied Mission: Impossible franchise. While the classic series, and its revivals, had already run their course, the cinematic reboot craze saw Paramount rebooting the Impossible Mission Force for a brand new generation. With Tom Cruise at the head of this new push as Ethan Hunt, the studio probably had no idea that their efforts would lead to a mega hit saga that still reigns with its most current installment, Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Through all six of the Missions so far, the story of Ethan Hunt has been told with some interesting twists and turns. Not only has Mr. Hunt’s talent for risky stunts grown with each outing, but his personal life has wound up finding some interesting developments make their way into the Mission: Impossible framework as well. You might know the missions, but do you know the man? Let’s take a look at what makes Ethan Hunt’s story in the Mission: Impossible series so compelling to follow, alongside the explosions and mole hunts.

Major spoilers from the Mission: Impossible movies ahead...