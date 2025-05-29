Tom Cruise Has A Message For The Fans About The Last ‘30 Years’ Mission: Impossible As The Final Reckoning Delights Audiences In Theaters

Fate has always been kind to Ethan Hunt, even in his darkest hour. As the 2025 movie schedule sees Tom Cruise’s action mainstay choosing to accept one final mission, the end of an era has arrived. And as we honor Mission: Impossible 8 truly marking the finale , Cruise himself has highlighted the event through a heartfelt social media tribute to all who took part in, and admired, the Paramount franchise.

Taking advantage of Instagram ’s image-friendly platform, the iconic action performer shared an impressive collection of Mission: Impossible photos. He showcased every director that’s taken part in this journey, as well as a bunch of shots dealing with action and friendship on set. He also tipped with this tipped his hat to those who had a hand along the way:

Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime. To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all.

I still find it hard to believe that Mission: Impossible’s 1996 release is almost celebrating 30 years of fuse lighting. Maybe it’s because of the 60+ year history of James Bond movies embedded in my mind, or perhaps it’s one of those times where someone could swear that the ‘90s were just a decade ago, but it’s incredible to be sitting at this point in history.

That’s even with the bittersweet acknowledgement of how the late great Phillip Seymour Hoffman is no longer with us, after seeing that beautifully goofy shot of his role in Mission: Impossible III.

As I pointed out in our Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning review , that sort of reverence is also present in director Christopher McQuarrie’s current box office hit. Short of watching all of the prior films with a Paramount+ subscription , this is one of the best sequels to use as an introductory point to new fans.

The same goes for fans who may have forgotten Dead Reckoning’s plot , as this Memorial Day blockbuster can even assist those who’ve been running with the IMF since day one. No matter how long you’ve been watching Mission: Impossible, this next message from Tom Cruise is for you:

Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you.

Our time with Tom Cruise’s variant of Mission: Impossible is over, or at least it should be after The Final Reckoning’s definitive ending . With memories like the ones recalled above, and the insane stunts and twists that came as a result, who could really be sad though? If you want to pay your own respects to the adventures of Ethan Hunt, you can see the final Mission: Impossible movie as it currently reckons its way through a theater near you.