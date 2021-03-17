Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie

The City on the Edge of Forever

Star Trek also explored time travel with its Season 1 finale “The City on the Edge of Forever.” It’s often referred to as the best Star Trek episode of all time, so Trekkies wouldn’t mind revisiting it. In the episode, an accidentally drugged-up McCoy lands on a planet and discovers an archway to any time and place. He ends up going to New York City in the 1930s and changes the timeline. Spock and Kirk go in after him to repair the timeline and track McCoy down. These days, time travel has definitely been explored a lot, but the idea of the “City on the Edge of Forever” could certainly surpass the reaches of Depression Era and Eart,h and take the crew to other planets and times with a larger storyline.