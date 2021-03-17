Raya And The Last Dragon: Disney Fans Spot Subtle Moana Easter Egg

Seeing this reference from one Disney princess to another makes some sense. Assuming of course, the idea of the Disney Princess continue to be an institution. The concept of the Disney Princess as a brand seems to be largely being left behind by Disney these days. In Moana the character herself argues against her own status as a Princess. And aside from Frozen, we haven't seen an official coronation of a new Disney Princess since Merida from Brave in 2013. Despite Moana's success and popularity she hasn't joined the exclusive club. Time will tell if Raya will do so or not.