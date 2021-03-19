news

Henry Cavill, Jared Leto, And More React To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Finally Arriving

Black Suit Superman from the Snyder Cut trailer
It's hard to believe it, but Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally been released. After years of fan campaigns, crowdfunding, and theories, the titular director's vision can finally be seen in its full four-hour glory. And while the fandom is thrilled for this payoff, the cast of Justice League is similarly pumped. In fact, Henry Cavill, Jared, Leto, and Ray Fisher have all posted about their excitement.

With Zack Snyder's Justice League finally available for the masses, the cast and crew of the project can finally be open about its contents. Folks like Henry Cavill and Ray Fisher had to guard spoilers for the 2017 release, while also not giving away what the Snyder Cut includes. Superman himself posted on social media, saying:

Superman was been resurrected... again. It looks like Henry Cavill is pleased, and he appreciates just how much work Zack Snyder put into the blockbuster. This includes original principal photography those years ago, as well as the additional hours of editing work done ahead of the HBO Max release.

Henry Cavill posted three images, the first of which shows off the hulking physicality he brought to Superman throughout his run in the DCEU, including Zack Snyder's Justice League. We also see a shot of Clark Kent as a mild-mannered reporter, as well as his reunion with Martha Kent and Lois Lane.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Of course, Henry Cavill wasn't the only cast member who took the time to congratulate Zack Snyder on the blockbuster finally seeing the light of day. It's been a long time coming, even if Jared Leto joined as Joker late in the game. Still, the Oscar winner took to social media, saying:

There were very limited reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, with the titular filmmaker taking a few days to film the movie's coda. This includes Jared Leto as the Joker, reprising his role for the first time since David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Despite originally not having a role at all, Leto seemed to really enjoy working with Snyder.

News of Jared Leto's inclusion in The Snyder Cut broke the internet, and further helped to buoy excitement for the movie ahead of its streaming release. Leto was largely cut out of his DCEU debut, and was noticeably absent from Birds of Prey. So perhaps he'll return to play Mr. J in the main canon. Only time will tell.

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been one of the most vocal cheerleaders for The Snyder Cut, back when its release seemed like nothing more than a pipe dream. So as expected, he also posted a ton of on social media about the movie's arrival on HBO Max. For instance,

Out of any member of the team, Cyborg is perhaps the character that benefits the best from Zack Snyder's Justice League. His backstory is greatly expanded, with the director himself referring to Cyborg as the heart of the movie. Unfortunately the theatrical cut largely cut this out, and instead he was an angsty hero who bantered back and forth with other heroes.

It should be interesting to see if more cast members from Zack Snyder's Justice League end up posting their reactions to its release. But if they're waiting to watch the streaming event in its entirety, we shouldn't hold our collective breathe. After all, it's a four-hour epic story that's told through six distinct chapters. Said format allows audiences to watch at their own pace, rather than committing to the full run at once.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Uses That Aspect Ratio, According To The Cinematographer
