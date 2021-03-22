news

Vin Diesel’s Son Joins Fast And Furious 9, Proving It Really Is All About Family

Vin Diesel in F9

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been about "family" and it turns out that's not just a catchphrase. When the next movie in the franchise, simply titled, F9 opens in theaters, it will not only include new members of that family, like John Cena, who will play the brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, but it will reportedly also apparently an actual member of Vin Diesel's family. A new report claims that Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair will appear in the film, as part of a flashback sequence where he will play a young Dom.

The report comes from TMZ who got a hold of the young Vincent Sinclair's contract. He was paid $1,005 for some work on camera back in 2019. It seems that the young kid was brought in to play his dad's character as a child in a flashback sequence. All this lines up with what we know of the film itself, as it will also introduce a previously unknown brother for Diesel's character, so giving the audience a flashback or two that shows us the relationship between the two of them, and probably whatever event split them up, would make a lot of sense.

While the Fast & Furious movies have never needed to be all that serious or realistic, the fact that the main character has a sibling that has never been mentioned in eight previous films, despite the fact that another sibling has been a big part of the films, certainly does feel like a major swerve in the story. According to previous films, Dom raised his sister after their father's death. It's unclear if the John Cena character was already out of the picture at that point, or if Dom tried to raise them both, but ultimately failed in some way.

We'll find out what's really going on when F9 finally opens up. The movie is currently set to open June 25. When F9 originally pulled up stakes on its original 2020 release it pushed itself back a full year, a move that that seemed excessive at the that time, but has appeared to be prophetic as time has gone on. Even that full year delay wasn't quite enough as the movie has since been delayed from April to May, and earlier this month F9 pushed itself back another month from its late May opening to June 25.

One certainly hopes that this last delay will be the last one required. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for more than a year now to learn not only where Dom's brother came from, but also how fan favorite character Han survived his fiery crash all those years ago.One wonders if that little plot twist would have been revealed in the first trailer if there had been any indication the movie wouldn't come out on time.

