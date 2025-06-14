Would Arnold Schwarzenegger Ever Work With His Son Patrick And In-Law Chris Pratt? The Answer Is Yes Under One Condition

It’s been a very big year for the Schwarzenegger family. Arnold’s show, Fubar, just returned for Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule . His son-in-law, Chris Pratt, also had a project on Netflix’s release schedule with Electric State. Plus, his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, had a career-defining moment as he starred in Season 3 of The White Lotus. Now, that got me thinking about whether these three will ever work together. Well, The Terminator actor has said it could happen, but he has one condition.

Ahead of the new season of Fubar being available to stream with a Netflix subscription , Arnold Schwarzenegger attended its premiere. Considering the proximity of its June 12 release to the end of his son’s turn on The White Lotus as well as the fact that Chris Pratt is married ot his daughter Katherine , I’m sure many are thinking about how they could work together. To that point, Arnold told E! News he 100% would as long as it’s a solid project, explaining:

It's one of those things that if there's a great script, then of course, we would do it. But you can't just make up this stuff. You can't just say, 'OK, let's just put the three together in a movie and not have a great script.'

I can totally see where he’s coming from here. Obviously, it’d be fun to see these relatives in almost anything together. However, I wouldn’t want it to be made only because they are family. They need a good script to say yes to first.

All three of these guys know what that looks like, too. Arnold has been a part of some of the best action movies ever made – like Predator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Chris Pratt got his big break on one of the best sitcoms , Parks and Recreation, and then became an action star thanks to some of Marvel’s greatest movies , namely Guardians of the Galaxy. And now, Patrick is making quite a name for himself by starring in the prestigious and beloved The White Lotus.

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans

To take a trip to The White Lotus and watch other HBO hits like The Last of Us and Succession, you'll need an HBO Max subscription. You can pay for a whole year up front and save $41. Or you can buy its cheapest plan, which starts at $9.99 per month.

So, this speaks to the kind of quality projects these guys can make. It also highlights the range of shows or movies they could potentially take on (as long as the script is good).

I could see this trio leading a new original action movie easily. However, I could also picture them in some sort of comedy together. Heck, maybe they’d make a superhero movie. Or, maybe, Arnold and Pratt could take a trip to The White Lotus for Season 4 , and Patrick could return as his Ratliff sibling, Saxon (however, that, I fear, is just my wishful thinking).

Anyway, all this is to say, I have faith that if/when these three family members work together, they’ll make sure it’s something great.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, both Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger have a handful of projects in the works, and Patrick Schwarzenegger has a pair of projects yet to be released. So, hopefully, they can find a window that works for all of them so they can spend some family time together on-screen via a well-written film or series.