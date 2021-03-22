news

Leslie Jones Live-Tweeted Zack Snyder's Justice League, And She Had Some Hot Takes

Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg lined up inside Steppenwolf's lair in Zack Snyder's Justice League .

The prospect of a four-hour sit down to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League was, to some, a pretty daunting thing to behold. But when it came to comedian/game show host/internet commentary star Leslie Jones, the epic length movie was an opportunity to have a lot of fun live-tweeting the events that came to pass. Which is why, if you really want to, you can go online right now and watch all of Ms. Jones’ comments on Zack Snyder’s magnum opus. That includes some pretty hot takes.

Much as she has with other cultural touchstones, Leslie Jones took to Twitter and asked the fans if she should even approach Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in the name of live tweeting goodness. Thankfully she went for it, and it’s highly recommended you go and watch all of the videos she tweeted throughout the course of the film. But if you want a Joss Whedon-style compression of some key moments, we’re about to give you a handful of the stuff that came up. The first of which sees Leslie asking some questions about Superman and Lois Lane’s relationship that are reminiscent of those asked in Mallrats:

That’s a pretty long-standing question in the world of not only Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but also the entire Superman mythos. But whatever the answer, it looks like Lois is indeed going to have Clark’s child, and he’ll become the new Batman… provided the Snyderverse is allowed to continue. And if so, it’s best to make sure this new Bats doesn’t carry the same sort of psychological baggage the rest of the Justice League has on their hands. Listen to Leslie Jones take that topic on, below:

Naturally, Zack Snyder’s Justice League shows this brilliant fighting force in a bit of a rough shape. And they’re bound to make a mistake or two, especially when it moves the plot along for the sake of tension. But if Leslie Jones was running the Justice League, we might have much shorter movies. She made her case to head up DC Comics’ big superhero team, as follows:

Was it a questionable decision to revive Henry Cavill’s Superman from the dead? Zack Snyder’s Justice League almost assuredly believes so, especially given the new Knightmare scene. And that comes up in this next video, as Leslie Jones puts that decision on blast. She also drops the fact that Ben Affleck’s Batman doesn’t have super powers, yet he still thinks he can play with the metahumans:

Look, there’s a lot of Leslie Jones commentary on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so you should seek it all out. There’s too many great gags to lay out in one story, especially when it’s just going to get in the way of watching it all on your own time. So I'm just going to lay down one last tweet, in which Jones provides some commentary on Steppenwolf’s demise, while calling out Darkseid for round two:

As you can see from the above collection of tweets, Leslie Jones had some thoughts about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And this isn’t even including her thoughts on why Amazons can be caught sleeping on the job, and how Star Labs really should be more open with the President about the discoveries they make. That’s exactly what makes Ms. Jones’s tweets so entertaining, as she really enjoyed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, even as an outsider to the finer points of comic knowledge that are key to what makes it all tick. For that alone, Marvel Studios should be looking at her wish to become part of the Deadpool franchise, and trying to get some of Leslie Jones’s comedic good will on their side.

Would you watch Zack Snyder's Justice League with a Leslie Jones commentary track?
