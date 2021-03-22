Leslie Jones Live-Tweeted Zack Snyder's Justice League, And She Had Some Hot Takes

As you can see from the above collection of tweets, Leslie Jones had some thoughts about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And this isn’t even including her thoughts on why Amazons can be caught sleeping on the job, and how Star Labs really should be more open with the President about the discoveries they make. That’s exactly what makes Ms. Jones’s tweets so entertaining, as she really enjoyed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, even as an outsider to the finer points of comic knowledge that are key to what makes it all tick. For that alone, Marvel Studios should be looking at her wish to become part of the Deadpool franchise, and trying to get some of Leslie Jones’s comedic good will on their side.