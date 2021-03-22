Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Shares First Page Of The Script After A Few Cocktails

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, which was recently shaken up with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. There are a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie. Fans are eager for any indication to the movie's contents, and Johnson recently shared the first page of his script thanks to a few cocktails.