Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Shares First Page Of The Script After A Few Cocktails

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, which was recently shaken up with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. There are a number of exciting projects coming down the line, including Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie. Fans are eager for any indication to the movie's contents, and Johnson recently shared the first page of his script thanks to a few cocktails.
Dwayne Johnson has spent a decade waiting to finally start filming Black Adam, and the time is nigh. The actor/producer is very active on social media, even when having a few glasses of tequila and doing top secret work for his DC debut. Johnson posted a quick video on Instagram, reading out the first page of the mysterious script. Check it out below,
Show us more, Rock! Despite its time in development hell, Black Adam has never felt more real. And with Dwayne Johnson already getting familiar with the movie's script, he's taking on a new mantra to become the character.
The above video comes to us from Dwayne Johnson's personal Instagram. He regularly uses the social media outlet to directly communicate with his whopping 224 million followers, and hype up his innumerable upcoming projects. Black Adam is gearing up for filming, and fans can't wait to finally meet Johnson's antihero. Let's just hope that the next time he enjoys some Tequila, he once again gets chatty with us.
Dwayne Johnson's signature DC character is expected to shake things up when he arrives in the DCEU, although The Rock was sure to talk some smack about the MCU heroes as well. Black Adam will proceed the villain finally crossing over to battle with Shazam in his threequel. After that, Johnson's future with DC is seemingly unlimited.
While the DCEU had a rocky start, Warner Bros. has definitely hit its stride with recent releases. Following Justice League's disappointing box office performance, plans for crossover events came to a screeching halt. But now that the Snyder Cut has been released, perhaps the studio will move forward with another ensemble movie. Only time will tell, but The Flash's inclusion of Batman is definitely an exciting step forward.
Aside from seeing Black Adam and Shazam clash on the big screen, fans are holding out hope that Dwayne Johnson's villain might clash with Superman. Their powers are a great match for an epic throwdown, Henry Cavill's character could truly not hold back. Unfortunately, Cavill's future in the DCEU is currently unclear.
