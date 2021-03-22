The Oscars Just Announced Its Hosting Plans For This Year, And I'm Not Here For It

The host-less experiment has officially failed, and now more than ever is the time to find a host, or pair of hosts, that know how to hold court for a show that needs to feel more exciting and distracting than ever. Otherwise, the Oscar telecast producers should do the kind thing and shift to a Zoom-centric ceremony. If this year’s attendees have to make a long, quarantine requiring trek to an awards show, it’s time to pull out all the stops once again. What better golden opportunity than on a night when that color particularly shines to put some much needed excitement in the air with a host that makes it all come to life.

As it stands, there will be no host at the 93rd Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, April 25th, airing on ABC.