I've Loved All The Studio's Massive Director Guest Stars, But There's One Filmmaker I Desperately Want On The Show

Seth Rogen got the best of the best, but there's one more I want to see.

From left to right: Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen walking while looking at each other.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Sarah Polley and Olivia Wilde. We’re four episodes into The Studio’s run on the 2025 TV schedule, and that’s only a few of the wildly impressive A-list directors Seth Rogen and co. have rounded up to guest star in this show. However, there’s one more director who I think would be a great fit for this series, and I desperately, and I mean desperately, need her to be on this fabulous Apple TV+ series.

Now, the director I’m talking about is Greta Gerwig, and I doubt anyone is really shocked by this choice. The first episode of The Studio is all about Rogen’s Matt Remick trying to secure a director for the Kool-Aid movie, and Barbie and its success are mentioned while talking about how it was an artistic anomaly in the world of IP-driven films. Plus, the Superbad writer has been open about how Gerwig’s movie influenced The Studio.

Greta Gerwig in Barbie featurette

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

That alone makes her a great and fitting addition to this show. I mean, to have her come in and enter this ongoing conversation about the state of film would be perfect, based on that one episode alone.

However, I also want you to consider the other directors who have guest-starred on The Studio, because it gives us another reason why Gerwig would be a perfect fit.

Of the four directors I mentioned at the top of this story, three of them are or were also actors. Ron Howard got his big break playing Opie Taylor on the Andy Griffith Show and Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. Then, he went on to direct Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind (among many others). Olivia Wilde was on screen in projects like House and Tron: Legacy before she helmed Booksmart. And Sarah Polley acted in films like Dawn of the Dead and Go way before she directed Women Talking.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders around Seth Rogen at a desk in The Studio

(Image credit: Apple)

With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes, Seth Rogen’s The Studio Is Being Called A ‘Self-Loathing Love Letter’ To Hollywood

Gerwig is also an actor-turned-director. You can see her on screen in Frances Ha and Mistress America. However, she’s best known for directing Ladybird, Little Women and Barbie. She’d fit in perfectly with the talent that has been lined up for The Studio, and I just know she’d give an A+ performance.

All this is to say, so far, the director guest stars have been my favorites on The Studio because they are playing themselves, which helps show how relevant this series is, while also getting to show off their skills as performers. Ron Howard playing an absolute diva was hilarious. Sarah Polley getting more and more frustrated over that one-take was incredible. Then, seeing Olivia Wilde freak out about a missing roll of film was really, really funny. So, let’s get Greta Gerwig in the mix.

Her films have played a major role in making the film industry what it is right now, and she’s got the acting history to exceed on camera. Putting her in The Studio would give her a chance to show off both things while also providing a poignant and impactful commentary about the state of movies.

Quite literally, I think she’s the perfect person to get on this series all about making movies in this day and age, so Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, can we get on this?

In the meantime, Season 1 of The Studio is in full swing, and it will feature even more iconic directors and writers like Zack Snyder and Aaron Sorkin, as well as TV bosses like Hacks’ Paul W. Downs and Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson (among others). So, make sure you tune in every Wednesday with your Apple TV+ subscription, while I hope and pray that this dream of mine comes true.

