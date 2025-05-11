How To Watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Online And Live Stream For Free From Anywhere
Alan Cummings oversees proceedings at this year's TV BAFTAss
How To Watch The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Online
Airs: Sunday, May 11
Time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
International stream: BritBox (US, CA, AU)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch BAFTA TV Awards: Preview
Hollywood has had its moment – now it's time to honor some incredible titles from the small screen at the annual British Academy Television Awards. From gritty comedy dramas like Baby Reindeer to the exhilarating gameplay of reality game show The Traitors, the night will celebrate only the finest British entertainment from broadcasters and streaming services alike. Alan Cummings – host of the US iteration of the aforementioned The Traitors – takes on hosting duties, and we explain below how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online and for free on BBC One from anywhere.
Leading the charge with four nominations apiece are Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates Vs the Post Office, hoping to finally get their flowers after being hits in early 2024. The two will go head-to-head in Best Limited Series, while stars of the show Richard Gaad and Toby Jones also find themselves in the category for Best Actor. Other nominees include Gary Oldman for Slow Horses and David Tenant in Disney Plus romp Rivals. In the opposite category for Best Actress nominees include Marisa Abela (Industry), Sharon D. Clarke (Mr Loverman), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates...), and Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing.
It's not all about British talent either. The international category includes nods to Colin From Accounts, Shōgun, and True Detective: Night Country. The most exciting – and fun – category of the evening has to go Memorable Moment, though, including the moving dance between Dianne Buswell and blind comedian Chris McCausland during Strictly Come Dancing, to a carriage fumble serenaded by Mr. Worldwide himself Pittbull in Season 3 of Bridgerton.
Airing on Saturday night, you can get a free stream via BBC iPlayer. Our guide below explains exactly how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online from anywhere.
How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in the UK for free
Tune in and watch the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One on Sunday, May 11 at 7pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Remember, BBC iPlayer locks its content to Brits only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.
How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 BAFTAs online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, British citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards, head to BBC iPlayer.
How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia
Much like its film counterpart, the BAFTA TV Awards for 2025 will land on Britbox in international markets outside of the UK, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries.
It's not completely clear, but its availability on Britbox is likely to be simultaneous with its UK broadcast. This means it'll stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEDT (on Monday, May 12).
The price per month for Brit Box in the US is $8.99 while Canadians are looking at CA$10.99. For Aussies it's AU$9.99. All territories offer twelve months for the price of ten if you sign up to the annual plan.
Down Under, you will also be able to watch the BAFTA TV Awards on Foxtel, while those in New Zealand can tune into Sky Arts.
Brits abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.
The BAFTAs 2025 Nominees
Best Drama Series
- Blue Lights
- Sherwood
- Supacell
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Best Scripted Comedy
- Alma's Not Normal
- Brassic
- G'wed
- Ludwig
Best Limited Drama
- Baby Reindeer
- Lost Boys and Fairies
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- One Day
Best Soap
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Best Factual Entertainment
- In Vogue: The 90s
- Race Across the World
- Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour
- Sort Your Life Out
Best International Programme
- After the Party
- Colin from Accounts
- Say Nothing
- Shōgun
- True Detective: Night Country
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack
Best Actor
- Martin Freeman (The Responder)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Lennie James (Mr Loverman)
- Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- David Tennant (Rivals)
Best Actress
- Marisa Abela (Industry)
- Sharon D. Clarke (Mr Loverman)
- Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
- Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You)
- Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing)
- Billie Piper (Scoop)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman)
- McKinley Belcher III (Eric)
- Christopher Chung (Slow Horses)
- Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light)
- Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)
- Sonny Walker (The Gathering)
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Dolan (Sherwood)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Sue Johnston (Truelove)
- Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
- Katherine Parkinson (Rivals)
- Maxine Peake (Say Nothing)
Best Male Comedy Performance
- Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens)
- Danny Dyer (Mr Bigstuff)
- Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary)
- Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos)
- Oliver Savell (Changing Ends)
- Dylan Thomas-Smith (G'wed)
Best Female Comedy Performance
- Lolly Adefope (The Franchise)
- Nicola Coughlan (Big Mood)
- Ruth Jones (Gavin and Stacey: The Finale)
- Kate O'Flynn (Everyone Else Burns)
- Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
- Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal)
Expand for full BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Nominations
Best Entertainment Performance
- Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan (Rob and Romesh Vs)
- Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin (Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway)
- Joe Lycett (Late Night Lycett)
- Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)
- Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out)
- Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors)
Best Entertainment Programme
- The 1% Club
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Taskmaster
- Would I Lie to You?
Best Factual Series
- American Nightmare
- Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour
- The Push: Murder on the Cliff
- To Catch a Copper
Best Specialist Factual
- Atomic People
- Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story
- Children of the Cult
- Miner's Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain
Best Single Documentary
- Hell Jumper
- Tell Them You Love Me
- Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
- Undercover: Exposing the Far Right
Best Reality
- Dragons' Den
- The Jury: Murder Trial
- Love is Blind: UK
- The Traitors
Best Sport Event Coverage
- Euro 2024
- Paris 2024 Olympics
- Wimbledon 2024
Best Live Event Coverage
- D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
- Glastonubry 2024
- Last Night of the Proms
Best Current Affairs
- Storyville: "Life and Death in Gaza"
- Exposure: "Maternity: Broken Trust"
- State of Rage
- Exposure: "Ukraine's War: The Other Side"
Best News Coverage
- BBC Breakfast: "Post Office Special"
- Channel 4 News: "Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad"
- Channel 4 News: "Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign"
Best Short Form Programme
- Brown Brit
- Peaked
- Quiet Life
- Spud
Best Daytime
- Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure
- Loose Women
- Morning Live
- Richard Osman's House of Games
Best Children's: Scripted
- CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe
- Horrible Histories
- Ready Eddie Go!
- Tweedy and Fluff
Best Children's Non-Scripted
- BooSnoo!
- FYI Investigates: "Disability and Me"
- Operation Ouch!
- Reu and Harper's Wonder World
Memorable Moment
- Bridgerton: "The carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope"
- Gavin and Stacey: The Finale: "Smithy's Wedding: Mick Stands Up"
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office: "Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline"
- Rivals: "Rupert-Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis"
- Strictly Come Dancing: "Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland waltz to "You'll Never Walk Alone""
- The Traitors: "Paul isn't my son...but Ross is!"
