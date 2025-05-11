How To Watch The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Online

Watch BAFTA TV Awards: Preview

Hollywood has had its moment – now it's time to honor some incredible titles from the small screen at the annual British Academy Television Awards. From gritty comedy dramas like Baby Reindeer to the exhilarating gameplay of reality game show The Traitors, the night will celebrate only the finest British entertainment from broadcasters and streaming services alike. Alan Cummings – host of the US iteration of the aforementioned The Traitors – takes on hosting duties, and we explain below how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online and for free on BBC One from anywhere.

Leading the charge with four nominations apiece are Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates Vs the Post Office, hoping to finally get their flowers after being hits in early 2024. The two will go head-to-head in Best Limited Series, while stars of the show Richard Gaad and Toby Jones also find themselves in the category for Best Actor. Other nominees include Gary Oldman for Slow Horses and David Tenant in Disney Plus romp Rivals. In the opposite category for Best Actress nominees include Marisa Abela (Industry), Sharon D. Clarke (Mr Loverman), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates...), and Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing.

It's not all about British talent either. The international category includes nods to Colin From Accounts, Shōgun, and True Detective: Night Country. The most exciting – and fun – category of the evening has to go Memorable Moment, though, including the moving dance between Dianne Buswell and blind comedian Chris McCausland during Strictly Come Dancing, to a carriage fumble serenaded by Mr. Worldwide himself Pittbull in Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Airing on Saturday night, you can get a free stream via BBC iPlayer. Our guide below explains exactly how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online from anywhere.

How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in the UK for free

Tune in and watch the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One on Sunday, May 11 at 7pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Remember, BBC iPlayer locks its content to Brits only. So if you're from the UK but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 BAFTAs online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, British citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards as if you were at home with a VPN

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards, head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia

Much like its film counterpart, the BAFTA TV Awards for 2025 will land on Britbox in international markets outside of the UK, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries.

It's not completely clear, but its availability on Britbox is likely to be simultaneous with its UK broadcast. This means it'll stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEDT (on Monday, May 12).

The price per month for Brit Box in the US is $8.99 while Canadians are looking at CA$10.99. For Aussies it's AU$9.99. All territories offer twelve months for the price of ten if you sign up to the annual plan.

Down Under, you will also be able to watch the BAFTA TV Awards on Foxtel, while those in New Zealand can tune into Sky Arts.

Brits abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

The BAFTAs 2025 Nominees

Best Drama Series

Blue Lights

Sherwood

Supacell

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Best Scripted Comedy

Alma's Not Normal

Brassic

G'wed

Ludwig

Best Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer

Lost Boys and Fairies

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

Best Soap

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Best Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s

Race Across the World

Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour

Sort Your Life Out

Best International Programme

After the Party

Colin from Accounts

Say Nothing

Shōgun

True Detective: Night Country

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack

Best Actor

Martin Freeman (The Responder)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Lennie James (Mr Loverman)

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

David Tennant (Rivals)

Best Actress

Marisa Abela (Industry)

Sharon D. Clarke (Mr Loverman)

Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You)

Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing)

Billie Piper (Scoop)

Best Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman)

McKinley Belcher III (Eric)

Christopher Chung (Slow Horses)

Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)

Sonny Walker (The Gathering)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Dolan (Sherwood)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Sue Johnston (Truelove)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Katherine Parkinson (Rivals)

Maxine Peake (Say Nothing)

Best Male Comedy Performance

Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens)

Danny Dyer (Mr Bigstuff)

Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary)

Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos)

Oliver Savell (Changing Ends)

Dylan Thomas-Smith (G'wed)

Best Female Comedy Performance

Lolly Adefope (The Franchise)

Nicola Coughlan (Big Mood)

Ruth Jones (Gavin and Stacey: The Finale)

Kate O'Flynn (Everyone Else Burns)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal)