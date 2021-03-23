Jeopardy Released A Video Hyping Dr. Oz As Guest Host, And Fans Were Not Happy About It

Jeopardy! has aired for over 8,000 episodes, with the majority hosted by the late Alex Trebek. Since his passing, many were left wondering who could possibly fill Trebek’s shoes and become the new host of the iconic game show. The Jeopardy! team eventually decided that famous celebrities and former champions would be invited to sit in as limited time guest hosts. However, a recently released video featuring TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz as an upcoming guest host has been met with some less than-stellar fan feedback.