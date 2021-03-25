With Black Widow Moved, The New Saw Movie Is Kicking Off Its Summer Run Earlier

As Lionsgate has recently done with its other recent big-budget titles Chaos Walking and The Courier, Spiral will exclusively be a theatrical release, as opposed to Black Widow, which is now coming both to theaters and for $30 at home with Disney+ Premier Access on July 9. The new Saw film likely moved out of its May 28 slot to get out of the way of Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, which now seem (finally) cemented to be coming out during Memorial Day weekend.