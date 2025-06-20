I've Always Had One Big Gripe About The I Know What You Did Last Summer Villain, And The New Movie's Director Made The Change I Needed

A new installment for the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise is among upcoming horror movies, just in time for blockbuster season. Just recently, when CinemaBlend had the opportunity to hear the new filmmakers and cast talk about what’s in store at Sony Pictures, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (a fan of the franchise herself) pointed out a great change she put in place. It has to do with the franchise's iconic villain and, as a fan myself, I'm thrilled with this.

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Director Shares A Gripe I Have With The Original Movies

The new director of I Know What You Did Last Summer also co-wrote the movie with Sam Lansky. As you'd expect, the pair had plenty of conversations about the story. They even had a heated argument about Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character while writing Julie James back into the horror series. Interestingly, another keen creative decision on Robinson's part has to do with a switch-up to the Fisherman’s costume. In her words:

I mean, it's a new movie. It’s years later. And so, for me, I wanted to update the costume… which we did. So it's a different slicker. But, the other thing that I felt and zero shade to the original hook, we love her. She's like, not that sharp.

Finally someone says it! Whenever, I've rewatched the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, I've always been bothered by the fact that the slasher villain’s hook really doesn’t look that menacing. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clearly had the same issues as me and decided to make some updates for modern horror audiences. So how does one rectify such an issue for a new installment? Well, it's simple, but it should make a world of difference for the film.

What's The Change That Was Made To The Fisherman For The New Movie?

When the first I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer came out, fans surely clocked right away that the Fisherman has a new weapon. This time around, the sadistic killer uses a harpoon gun to sneak up on one of his victims. Of course, the hook is still present and, at the event at Sony Pictures, Robinson shared how she changed the hook:

Like, I'm just like, ‘Okay, could be sharper. Could be worse.’ So we did that. Again, it is its own installment and I want it to have its own identity. And so, we updated the hook and we also gave the hook, so it's not just the sharp point, but the inside of the hook is also a blade. So we made it really bad. It's really bad.

It sounds like Jennifer Kaytin Robinson understood the assignment here and did everything she could to make the slasher villain more menacing without completely changing who he is. Now, it sounds a lot more scary, and the new trailer (which you can view below) offers a little peek at the damage the fisherman can do.

It’s been almost 20 years since the last I Know What You Did Last Summer installment, so it’s about time it's about time this franchise returned and a filmmaker upped the ante. The movie features a new cast of young friends and residents of Southport (played by Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Tyriq Withers) who accidentally kill a pedestrian in a car accident and cover up their involvement. However, a year later, their actions come back to haunt them through taunting messages and the return of the Fisherman.

When the group of friends find themselves desperate, they hunt down Freddie Prinze Jr’s Ray Bronson and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie (who yes, are in fact still alive) for help. I love that the trailer seems to really emulate the original

The film seems to be staying true to the franchise's roots, but it's so great that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson made that hook-related decision. Let's hope it sharpens the film's stakes just a bit. I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18 amid the 2025 movie schedule.