What The Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast Is Up To Now

It's hard to believe that this April marks Forgetting Sarah Marshall's 13th anniversary. Jason Segel's unorthodox-but-heartfelt-and-often-funny rom-com was a delightful mix of raunchy humor and romantic sweetness. Aided by a top-tier comedy cast, which also includes Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Paul Rudd, Bill Hader, and Jonah Hill, this Judd Apatow production propelled Segel into leading man status, started Nicholas Stoller's directing career, and lead to 2010's spin-off film, Get Him to the Greek. Thus, it was quite a charming comedy hit, which begs the question, "What are they doing now?" Let's see! Here's what the Forgetting Sarah Marshall cast is working on at the moment.
Also, it's worth noting that the film is available to stream on Amazon Prime on April 1st!
Jason Segel (Peter Bretter)
As Peter Bretter, our lovelorn composer who travels to Hawaii to get his mind off his traumatic break-up, only to run into his ex — and her new lover — on the trip, Jason Segel made his own starring vehicle with 2008's outrageous Forgetting Sarah Marshall. In addition to playing the leading man, Segel wrote the film, too, based on his own experiences. Furthermore, Segel also wrote and starred in 2011's The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, and Sex Tape. For TV lovers, Segel is known for CBS' long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared in short-lived shows like Freaks & Geeks and Undeclared. His other film credits include I Love You Man, Jeff Who Lives At Home, Bad Teacher, Knocked Up, The Discovery, and The End of the Tour.
Recently, Jason Segel starred in Our Friend. He also created, wrote, directed, and acted in AMC's anthology series, Dispatches from Elsewhere. Additionally, Segel appeared in Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride. Next, the actor stars in The Sky Is Everywhere.
Kristen Bell (Sarah Marshall)
In the role of Sarah Marshall, a famous TV star who dumps Peter after a long-standing relationship, Kristen Bell plays a heartbreaking character in Nicholas Stoller's directorial debut. Prior to this titular role, Bell was best known for playing another titular character in Veronica Mars. She later played this part in a film continuation and Hulu's revival. Also, Bell starred in Showtime's House of Lies, as well as NBC's Heroes and The Good Place, the latter for which she was Golden Globe-nominated. In film, the actress appears in Spartan, Pulse, Fanboys, Couples Retreat, When in Rome, You Again, Burlesque, Scream 4, The Lifeguard, and the Bad Moms movies, which reunited her with Mila Kunis. Also, Bell lent her voice to the Frozen movies and The CW's Gossip Girl.
Recently, Kristen Bell was heard in Apple TV+'s Central Park, as well as the Disney+ short film, Once Upon a Snowman. Next, she stars in Queenpins. Additionally, the actress is attached to several upcoming projects, both in film and television, including Molly and the Moon, The Woman in the House, Do, Re & Mi, and Gossip Girl's revival.
Mila Kunis (Rachel Jansen)
Playing the part of Rachel Jansen, a kind-hearted receptionist who forms a close kinship with Peter during his vacation stay, Mila Kunis became the real love interest in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Most famously, Kunis starred in Fox's long-running sitcom, That '70s Show. The actress also voices Meg Griffin in Family Guy. Additionally, Kunis is regularly heard in Robot Chicken. Her other notable film credits include Black Swan, for which she was Golden Globe-nominated, Friends with Benefits, Ted, Oz the Great and Powerful, Jupiter Ascending, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Friends with Benefits, Extract, The Book of Eli, American Psycho 2, Get Over It, Max Payne, Date Night, and the Bad Moms movies, alongside Kristen Bell. Additionally, Kunis can be heard in Wonder Park.
Most recently, Mila Kunis starred in February's Breaking News in Yuba County. She also guest-starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Next, the actress appears in Four Good Days, which comes out this May. Additionally, Kunis will star in Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive.
Russell Brand (Aldous Snow)
As Aldous Snow, a charismatic, self-infatuated English rock star who dates Sarah shortly after her break-up with Peter, Russell Brand plays a competitive personality in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Later, the actor reprised this standout part in Get Him to the Greek. Also, Brand starred in Arthur (2011) and voiced the main character in Hop. His other film credits include St. Trinian's, Bedtime Stories, Rock of Ages, Army of One, and The Tempest. The voice actor can also be heard in Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Trolls, and The Simpsons. Additionally, Brand played a recurring role in HBO's Ballers.
Most recently, Russell Brand lent his voice to Four Kids and It. Next, Brand will be seen in Death on the Nile and heard in Minions: The Rise of Gru. Outside of acting, the comedian also keeps an active YouTube account. Additionally, Brand has authored several books, including My Booky Wook: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, and Stand-up and, most recently, 2019's Mentors: How to Help And Be Helped.
Paul Rudd (Chuck/Kunu)
In the role of Chuck, who goes by the name "Kunu," a cool-talking, ocean-loving surf instructor who doesn't always offer the sagest advice, Paul Rudd plays a scene-stealing supporting character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The actor's other notable film credits include Wet Hot American Summer, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This is 40, Clueless, Role Models, I Love You Man, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and the Anchorman movies. He also plays Ant-Man in the MCU. Additionally, Rudd stars in Netflix's Living with Yourself.
Most recently, Paul Rudd provided a voice role in the Audible series, Escape from Virtual Island. He also appeared in A Parks and Recreation Special and Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride last year. Additionally, the actor guest-starred in The Simpsons and At Home with Amy Sedaris. Next, Rudd stars in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door. He'll also soon be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Currently, Rudd is reprising his title role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is now filming. He also plays the Marvel character in Disney+'s What If ...?
Bill Hader (Brian Bretter)
Playing the part of Brian Bretter, Peter's stepbrother and best friend who often gives some tough love advice, Bill Hader plays a mindful supporting character in 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Most notably, Hader was a long-standing cast member on Saturday Night Live, for which he was Emmy-nominated. Hader is also the star and co-creator of IFC's Documentary Now! The actor's other notable film credits include Tropic Thunder, The Skeleton Twins, Trainwreck, Adventureland, The To Do List, Men in Black 3, Superbad, Hot Rod, Pineapple Express, and IT: Chapter 2. Additionally, as a voice artist, Hader is heard in the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies, Monsters University, Inside Out, Finding Dory, Sausage Party, Toy Story 4, The BFG, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as Bob's Burgers, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and South Park.
Currently, Bill Hader stars in HBO's Emmy-nominated dark comedy, Barry, which he also created and writes and directs. Next, Hader will be heard in the Addams Family sequel.
Liz Cackowski (Liz Bretter)
As Liz Bretter, Brian's wife and the only woman he has ever been in a relationship with, Liz Cackowski played a cheery character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Her other film credits include I Love You, Man, The To Do List, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and the Neighbors movies. Additionally, Cackowski can be seen in Netflix's Wine Country, which she co-wrote and co-produced. Her other writing credits include Saturday Night Live, Up All Night, Community, Funny or Die Presents ..., The Jeanine Tate Show (which she starred in), The Last Man on Earth, and the MTV Movie Awards.
On television, Liz Cackowski can also be seen in Speechless, Happy Together, Children's Hospital, and SNL. Additionally, the actress can be heard in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Cackowski was seen in HBO Max's An American Pickle last year. Outside of acting, she was also a writer for this year's Golden Globes Awards.
Jonah Hill (Matthew Van Der Wyk)
In the role of Matthew Van Der Wyk, a kind-hearted waiter who's an obsessive fan of Aldous, Jonah Hill played a friendly supporting character in Nicholas Stoller's Forgetting Sarah Marshall. One year before this movie's release, Hill gained notice and acclaim for Superbad and Knocked Up. He also co-starred in Get Him to the Greek. His other notable film credits include 21 Jump Street, Funny People, This is the End, 22 Jump Street, Accepted, Hail Caesar!, War Dogs, The Sitter, Cyrus, and The Beach Bum. His voice can also be heard in the How to Train Your Dragon films, The Lego Movie, Horton Hears a Who!, Sausage Party, and Megamind.
Additionally, Jonah Hill is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor for his supporting turns in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, respectively. He also starred in Netflix's Maniac. Furthermore, Hill wrote and directed Mid90s. Also, the actor has screenwriting credits for both Jump Street films and Why Him? Next, Hill appears in Netflix's Don't Look Up.
Da’Vone McDonald (Dwayne)
Playing Dwayne, a caring bartender, Da'Vone McDonald was a conversational character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also appeared in Get Him to the Greek. McDonald's other notable film credits include Drillbit Taylor, Walk of Shame, The Five-Year Engagement, The Gambler (2014), A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, Funny People, Miss March, and InAPPropriate Comedy. On TV, the actor was seen in Drunk History, The PET Squad Files, Dads, Raising Hope, and House. Most recently, he appeared in 2019's The Turkey Bowl and Grand-Daddy Day Care. His next project is unannounced.
Jack McBrayer (Darald Braden)
As Darald Braden, a recently-married man who's insecure about pleasing his sexually-demanding wife, Jack McBrayer plays a timid character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Most notably, McBrayer is known for his Emmy-nominated performance on NBC's 30 Rock. He also received an Emmy nomination for his guest role in Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. Additionally, as a voice actor, McBrayer is known for Wreck-It Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet. He's also heard in Phineas and Ferb, Wander Over Yander, Big Mouth, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Bob's Burgers, Despicable Me, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The actor also starred in the short-lived series, The Jack and Triumph Show.
Jack McBrayer's other notable film credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Campaign, Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Movie 43, Cooties, and The To Do List. Next, he'll be seen in Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell. McBrayer will also be heard in Songs for a Sloth.
Maria Thayer (Wyoma Braden)
In the role of Wyoma Braden, Darald's sexually-liberated newlywed wife, Maria Thayer plays a frisky supporting character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Away from this movie, Thayer is known for her lead roles in Adult Swim's Eagleheart and truTV's Those Who Can't. Also, the actress played the title role in Hallmark Channel's Annie Claus is Coming to Town. Also, Thayer is known for Comedy Central's cult-favorite series, Strangers with Candy. On the big screen, meanwhile, Thayer appeared in Accepted, Hitch, State of Play, Table 19, Storytelling, and Strangers with Candy's film continuation.
Most recently, Maria Thayer appeared in a few episodes of NBC's Superstore. The actress also guest-starred in the pilot for Peacock's Punky Brewster reboot, as well as the latest season of A.P. Bio. Additionally, Thayer was recently seen in I've Got Issues.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall is currently available to stream on Peacock.