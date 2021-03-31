What The Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast Is Up To Now

Jason Segel (Peter Bretter)

As Peter Bretter, our lovelorn composer who travels to Hawaii to get his mind off his traumatic break-up, only to run into his ex — and her new lover — on the trip, Jason Segel made his own starring vehicle with 2008's outrageous Forgetting Sarah Marshall. In addition to playing the leading man, Segel wrote the film, too, based on his own experiences. Furthermore, Segel also wrote and starred in 2011's The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, and Sex Tape. For TV lovers, Segel is known for CBS' long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared in short-lived shows like Freaks & Geeks and Undeclared. His other film credits include I Love You Man, Jeff Who Lives At Home, Bad Teacher, Knocked Up, The Discovery, and The End of the Tour.

Recently, Jason Segel starred in Our Friend. He also created, wrote, directed, and acted in AMC's anthology series, Dispatches from Elsewhere. Additionally, Segel appeared in Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride. Next, the actor stars in The Sky Is Everywhere.