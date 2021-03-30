James Gunn's The Suicide Squad: Ranking The Odds Of Who's Most Likely To Die

TDK

Nathan Fillion is another of James Gunn's personal rogues' gallery. He tends to fair a bit better than Michael Rooker when it comes to surviving James Gunn movies, but only slightly. Little is known about the character he's even playing, simply known as TDK. Early reports that Fillion was playing the character Arm-Fall-Off-Boy have been denied, but some rumors have claimed that TDK actually stands for The Detachable Kid, implying a similar powerset for the character. If this is the case, then it seems likely we'll see Fillion's character blown to pieces, which is not the same thing as claiming he'll end up dead, but, you know, probably.

Odds of Dying: 2 to 1 he appears to die, maybe still comes back for the sequel