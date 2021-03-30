Amber Heard Shares Significant And Related Photo After Johnny Depp Lost His Court Appeal

While Johnny Depp's libel case was not against Amber Heard directly, the case largely hinged on her testimony. Depp had sued the U.K. paper The Sun over it referring to him as a "wife beater," and so Heard's claims of abuse at the hands of Depp were at the center of it all. In the end the judge found in favor of The Sun largely because he found Heard's testimony to be "substantially true." It makes the day she testified in that trial a significant day in this ongoing battle, and that's what Amber Heard is clearly referencing with these two pictures, drawing a parallel between these two days she spent in court regarding Depp.