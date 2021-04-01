An Iconic Disneyland Location Is In For A Major Change When It Reopens

Disneyland has, almost since the beginning, been a balance between the old and the new. It contains Main Street U.S.A., an idealized look at America's past, but it also has Tomorrowland, a place designed to look toward the potential future. In the same way, the park itself often finds itself having to make decisions to either uphold traditions, or try new things. Attractions get updated and even replaced and there are always fans who lament the loss of the old, while other's are excited for what's coming next. Another Disneyland tradition is on its way out, as the resort has announced that one of its most popular restaurants, the Blue Bayou, will begin to serve alcohol to guests when it reopens.