To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Godzilla vs. Kong Ticket

If Before The Window is the Godzilla of To 3D or Not To 3D, then Beyond The Window has to be the Kong of the kingdom. With depth of picture being more of a focus in this segment, there is no shortage in what Godzilla vs. Kong has to offer in this portion of the program. Godzilla’s big raid on Apex Cybernetics in the beginning of the film acts as the film’s first showcase of how deep this picture goes, as you can look through the holes being blasted in the facility, and see the lizard god looming in the distance. But even closeups of human cast members like Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall surveying the drama from the deck of a battleship convey the distinct depth of something as simple as people standing around each other.