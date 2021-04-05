Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reacts To The Movie Roaring Past Box Office Expectations

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The movie business has spent more than a year on its heels. Theaters have been closed and major releases have been delayed. The entire industry has been waiting to see when things would start to really shift towards getting better, and while it's tough to say for sure, the best evidence yet that things might be starting to return to normal has arrived in the box office response to Godzilla vs. Kong. The massive monster showdown had a solid box office debut both domestically and around the world, and director Adam Wingard is thankful for what this means both for his film and the theatrical experience overall.